WATCH: Nick Kyrgios' emotional celebration after notching up first win in 2.5 years at Miami Open

Nick Kyrgios secured his first win in two and a half years after defeating Mackenzie McDonald in the Round of 128 match of this year's Miami Open. The Aussie was seen getting emotional after his 3-6. 6-3, 6-4 triumph against his American opponent, securing his maiden win since 2022.

Kyrgios had a very difficult time on the court since qualifying for the finals at Wimbledon in 2022. A lligament tear in the wrist while practicing in Mallorca ruled him out of the entire 2023 season and he had to undergo a full wrist reconstruction surgery. The tennis star was pretty much off the court for the entirety of 2024 as well and returned in the 2025 season. However, he faced yet another setback due to his persisting wrist issue at the Indian Wells Masters as he had to bid an emotional farewell after retiring against Botic van de Zanschulp.

Even though it seemed that his hopes of securing a win were slim, he triumphed in the first round of the Miami Masters and will only look forward from hereon. A clip of the match posted by The Tennis TV on X (formerly Twitter) showed Kyrgios getting emotional after the win.

Nick Kyrgios gave hints about retiring from the sport during the Australian Open but will look to capitalize, now that he has secured his first win in years.

"I was pretty close to crying on court": Nick Kyrgios after his win

Nick Kyrgios had retired from the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

Nick Kyrgios admitted getting emotional as he secured his first win at the Miami Open after struggling to fare well in the game for two and a half years. In a post-match interview with the Tennis Channel, the Aussie candidly spoke about how the win felt, highlighting his past struggles.

"I’m not gonna lie, I was pretty close to crying on court. I just think about the last two years, and it’s been pretty brutal to be honest. I was in a cast for 12 weeks, couldn’t move my wrist, and the surgeons were saying I’d never play again," he said. (via Tennis .com)

He complimented his team, who were instrumental in his recovery and helped him regain confidence during difficult times. The 2022 Wimbledon finalist is currently taking things "one day at a time," acknowledging the continual pain in his wrist and the need for pain medication before each match.

