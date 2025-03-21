Nick Kyrgios makes his feelings known on what it's like to practice with Rafael Nadal after John Isner calls experience 'horrible'

Nick Kyrgios recently expressed agreement with John Isner following the American's assertions about Rafael Nadal being "horrible to practice with". The Aussie believes that the Spaniard, whom he met nine times on the ATP Tour, hit very heavy groundstrokes regardless of whether he was midway through a competitive match or a routine hitting session.

On March 20, John Isner said on his podcast with Jack Sock, Sam Querrey, and Steve Johnson that the 22-time major winner specifically sought him out for practice after the 2017 China Open draw unveiled a prospective quarterfinal match-up between the two players.

The former World No. 8 also gave his flowers to the 38-year-old for his famed competitiveness and hard-hitting playing style while recounting the experience. John Isner said on the latest episode of the Nothing Major podcast,

"Rafa did that to me in Beijing. If it all worked out, we would've played each other at the quarterfinals. My coach said, 'Rafa wants to practice you so I set it up,' and I'm like, 'Okay'. Horrible to practice with, he hits the ball so hard and he hits winners and it's Rafa, so you don't say anything, right?"

Isner & Co. eventually uploaded the above excerpt from their podcast on Instagram, which soon caught Nick Kyrgios' attention. The 29-year-old, who used to be one of Rafael Nadal's fiercest rivals, agreed with the American, admitting in the replies that he had first-hand experience of how the Spaniard used to "crush the ball". Nick Kyrgios replied to the Nothing Major podcast's Instagram pos as he wrote,

"Can confirm, crushed the ball in practice, horrendous."

Kyrgios trailed Nadal 3-6 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. More interestingly, he also lost to the Spaniard in the final of the 2017 China Open - the tournament where Isner practiced with Nadal.

"Nick Kyrgios lacks education" - When Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni made unsavory remark at Aussie

Kyrgios and Nadal played their last match at Indian Wells three years ago | Image Source: Getty

The rivalry between Nick Kyrgios and Rafael Nadal reached a fever pitch in 2019 after the mercurial Aussie saved three match points to beat the latter 3-6, 7-6(2), 7-6(6) in the Round of 16 of the Acapulco Open. The then-World No. 2's uncle Toni, however, didn't take kindly to Kyrgios' behavior during the match, stating that he lacked "education" after Nadal also complained about his attitude during their encounter. Toni said back via Express:

"Rafa is totally right. He [Kyrgios] lacks education and smartness. He should be fighting for the top rankings and instead, he is No 40. He does not look like a bad guy but he has been disrespectful too many times to get back on track."

A few months later, the former World No. 13 hit out at both Rafael and Toni. He said via the No Challenges Remaining podcast,

"When he wins, it’s fine, he will credit the opponent. But as soon as I beat him, he has no respect for me, my fans or the game and I’m like, 'What are you talking about?!' It’s not a good look. And then Uncle Toni comes out and says, 'He lacks education...' Bro, I did 12 years at school, you idiot."

The 38-year-old legend, meanwhile, didn't lose to Kyrgios again after the above exchange, winning their matches at 2019 Wimbledon, the 2020 Australian Open, and the 2022 Indian Wells Masters.

