Nick Kyrgios makes his frustations clear with strongly-worded message after Jannik Sinner reaches doping ban settlement

Nick Kyrgios has dropped a strongly-worded message lashing out at Jannik Sinner and WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) for reaching a settlement to put the Italian's doping controversy to bed with a three-month ban. The Aussie had been incessantly complaining about the leniency of the manner in which the World No. 1's case was handled.

Kyrgios expressed his disdain for the punishment Sinner received on X (formerly Twitter) as he felt the decision wasn't fair.

"So wada come out and say it would be a 1-2 year ban. Obviously sinners team have done everything in their power to just go ahead and take a 3 month ban, no titles lost, no prize money lost. Guilty or not? Sad day for tennis. Fairness in tennis does not exist."

Under another one of his tweets, where he just wrote 'DODGY AS' seemingly alluding to the verdict, a user responded by naming players who received harsher punishments, such as Simona Halep, Dan Evans, Nicolas Jarry, and Beatriz Haddad Maia to which Kyrgios responded:

"Bad day for tennis."

When another user reacted to the verdict by calling tennis:

"The most corrupt sport in the world," the fan wrote.

Nick Kyrgios responded:

"So he was found guilty - hence the ban. But didn’t get stripped of anything and can play the French. Sad sad sad day."

Sinner tested positive for the banned anabolic steroid Clostebol twice during the Indian Wells Masters last year. However, he argued the substance entered his system due to bare-handed massages given to him by his ex-physiotherapist Giacomo Naldi, who used a healing spray using Clostebol to heal a cut on his finger.

After much deliberation, the ITAI (International Tennis Integrity Agency) came to the verdict that the Italian bore 'No fault or negligence' and allowed him to continue.

Krygios, one of the biggest critics of ITIA's verdict, has also issued a message on Instagram.

"Sad day for me... I pray that kids that play this sport do it the right way" - Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios - Source: Getty

Nick Kyrgios also issued a strongly-worded message on his Instagram story, where he expressed he reiterated his thoughts on how he felt about the case.

"To the future generation tennis players - after today you can just dope, just 'without knowing'.... Test positive, play through all the investigations, then settle on a convenient 3 months ban, not get stripped of any money or titles and carry on," Nick Kyrgios wrote.

He also reached out to the future generation of players and urged them to do things the right way.

"Sad day for me - someone who has played this sport since I was 7 years old. Battled injury after injury and have given a shit load to this sport. I pray that kids that play this sport do it the right way."

Jannik Sinner will be eligible to compete at the 2025 French Open, however, he will miss out on the Sunshine Double.

