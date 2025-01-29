"Nick Kyrgios making a fool of himself more and more" - Fans slam Aussie for taking another dig at Jannik Sinner's doping case

Nick Kyrgios' latest jab at Jannik Sinner has not gone down well with fans, who have unleashed a wave of criticism on the Aussie. Many believe Kyrgios’ constant remarks about Sinner’s doping case have become a "personal vendetta," questioning why he keeps bringing up the World No. 1 unprovoked

A brief glitch took place on the draws page of the ATP 250 event in Montpellier. Third seed Flavio Cobolli received a bye in the first round but instead of the Italian's name, 'BYE' was written in the second round. A troll on X shared an image of the glitch and took a shot at Kyrgios, who has lost two in two singles games this season.

"BYE has won more matches than Nick Kyrgios in 2025," the troll wrote.

In response, the Aussie mentioned Sinner's doping case, unprovoked. He wrote:

"Bye has failed less drug tests than sinner"

One fan mocked the obsession with Sinner:

"Living in Nick’s mind - rent free #Sinn3r," they wrote.

One fan referred to the persistent attacks and wrote:

"I hope Jannik keeps ignoring him💀 NK is making a fool of himself more and more every time he posts about him🤭"

Some fans slammed Kyrgios for his own controversial past.

"This mentally ill domestic abuser sure has a big mouth," one fan wrote.

"Nick Kyrgios has more abuse allegations than Bye," another fan wrote.

Here are some more fans reflecting growing frustration with Kyrgios' persistent targeting of Sinner.

"He is clearly on a personal vendetta against #Sinner, there is no other explanation honestly," one fan wrote.

"U must dream of Sinner when you sleep huh??" another fan asked.

In March 2024, Sinner tested positive twice for a performance-enhancing drug called Costebol.

Nick Kyrgios reacted to Jannik Sinner's CAS hearing: "Let us have the transparency"

Jannik Sinner at the Australian Open 2025 - Source: Getty

The news about Jannik Sinner's failed drug tests was made public in August and the ITIA announced that the World No. 1 was given a no-fault verdict.

However, WADA exercised its right to appeal the ITIA's verdict and sought a two-year ban on Sinner. Recently, it was announced that the hearing will take place behind closed doors.

Reacting to the news on X, Nick Kyrgios wrote:

"Why is it behind closed doors? If you did nothing wrong then let us have the transparency 🤷🏽‍♂️."

Another post read:

"At least we know it’s behind closed doors this time 😭😂 this is all so shady haha."

Sinner, who recently defended his Australian Open title successfully, is trying not to think much about his drug case hearing which will take place in April.

