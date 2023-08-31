Nick Kyrgios mocks Casper Ruud after the Norwegian loses to Zhizhen Zhang in 2R of US Open 2023

Nick Kyrgios recently took to social media to mock Casper Ruud after the Norwegian's exit from the 2023 US Open on Wednesday, August 30.

Kyrgios is currently rehabilitating from a serious injury that forced him to withdraw from the 2023 US Open. The Aussie spends most of his downtime from tennis on social media these days, and on Thursday, August 31, he had a rather interesting reaction regarding his arch-nemesis Casper Ruud.

A journalist from Nine Radio named Craig Gabriel had initially posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Ruud had lost in five sets to the unseeded Zhizhen Zhang in the second round.

Nick Kyrgios subsequently posted a laughing emoji in the replies, suggesting that the result made him break into heaps of laughter.

"Another upset at the Open. Casper Ruud is out, he's been beaten by Triple Z, ZhiZhen Zhang 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 0-6, 6-2. He will play Rinky Hijikata," Gabriel wrote.

"[Laughing emoji]," Nick Kyrgios replied.

Casper Ruud, for his part, has now lost nine of his 16 matches on hardcourts this year. The Norwegian's terrible form on the surface is rather shocking, since he had reached the finals at the US Open, the Miami Masters, and the ATP Finals last year.

With his latest loss, the 24-year-old will fall outside of the top 8 ATP rankings for the first time since October 2021.

Nick Kyrgios and Casper Ruud have no love lost for each other ever since their first encounter in 2019

Nick Kyrgios and Casper Ruud have split their last two head-to-head meetings on the ATP tour

Nick Kyrgios is known as much for his on-court performances as for making unnecessary jabs at his peers off the court. Having said that, the Aussie may dislike the outspoken Casper Ruud the most, going by his recent interactions with the Norwegian.

The 28-year-old has been at loggerheads with the former World No. 2 ever since the two played each other at the 2019 Italian Open.

Interestingly enough, Kyrgios got disqualified from that match for throwing a chair onto the court in anger. When asked to give his views on the incident later, Ruud proceeded to claim that the Aussie acted like an "idiot".

The Norwegian's remarks didn't sit well with Nick Kyrgios, who has since taken multiple digs at his arch-nemesis. In 2021, he even made a very crass remark at Ruud concerning the latter's mother.

The tweet was deleted by him soon after, but as the old adage goes, "the internet never forgives".

Kyrgios subsequently faced Ruud a few months later at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters.

The Aussie proceeded to beat his higher-ranked opponent quite easily, following which he celebrated in an incredibly tasteless manner.

The bad blood between the two players, however, reached a fever pitch in January this year.

Following Ruud's early loss in Melbourne, the Aussie seemed to approve of a fan's claim that the 24-year-old was "the most overrated player in the men's top 10".

"Ruud is the most overrated player in the top 10. @k1ngkyrg1os toyed with him like he was playing an under 12s junior. It was sickening scenes," read the comment.

A screen capture from Instagram