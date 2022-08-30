"Nick Kyrgios obviously serves a lot better than Novak Djokovic" - Thanasi Kokkinakis after 2022 US Open 1R exit

Thanasi Kokkinakis has said that Nick Kyrgios has a better serve than Novak Djokovic, after losing to his compatriot in the US Open first round on Monday night.

Kokkinakis, playing for the fourth time at Flushing Meadows, lost in straight sets to Kyrgios in the pair's first singles meeting on tour. The duo have had great success in the doubles arena this year, winning the Australian Open and Atlanta Open, and reaching the Miami semifinals. Kokkinakis and Kyrgios are set to compete in doubles at Flushing Meadows this week.

Kokkinakis, who lost to eventual winner Djokovic at Wimbledon in the second round this year, said in his press conference that Kyrgios has a better serve than the Serb. However, he had no qualms admitting that the 21-time Major returns better than any other player.

"They're just different. Nick obviously serves a lot better than Novak. Novak returns the best in the business, maybe the best ever. A different sort of game style."

As for his compatriot, Kokkinakis added that Kyrgios is playing with new-found freedom and can put a lot of pressure on opponents with his serve and groundstrokes.

"Nick is probably playing with the most freedom I've ever seen from the back of the court," said Kokkinakis. "It puts a lot of pressure on your serve and groundies. If you don't serve as well as you need to, he's going to play."

Kyrgios will next play Benjamin Bonji on Wednesday for a place in the second round.

"Probably one of the most uncomfortable matches I've played in my career" - Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios greets his compatriot at the net after their match.

Nick Kyrgios may have had a straight-sets win on the night. However, he said in his press conference that facing his good friend and doubles partner made for an 'uncomfortable' match, as the two players are familiar with each other's game.

Explaining his gameplan against Kokkinakis, Kyrgios said that he tried not to make eye contact with his friend during the match, focussing only on the ball.

"Probably one of the most uncomfortable matches I've played in my career. I feel like we both had a game plan," said Kyrgios. "We know our games so well. From the get-go, I was trying to block out his body and just play the tennis ball. I was really trying not to look at him at all. I felt like that kind of helped me."

Nick Kyrgios is looking to reach the second week at Flushing Meadows for the first time. He's expected to face top seed and defending champion Daniil Medvedev in the Round of 16.

Also Checkout:- US Open 2022 Results

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh