Nick Kyrgios opens up about the best player on tour to partner for a night out, the player he wants to coach and more

Nick Kyrgios revealed the player on tour he would pick to partner for a night out, the player he would like to coach, and many more as he indulged in a fun Q and A session with the fans on Saturday.

Kyrgios was forced out of the 2023 Australian Open owing to a knee injury. Since then, the Aussie has been undergoing recovery. He has been active on social media ever since the setback and is using the time to communicate with his dear fans.

The World No. 21 took to social media on Saturday for the Q and A session. One fan asked Kyrgios which player on tour he would partner with for a night out, to which the Australian answered compatriot, doubles partner and childhood friend Thanasi Kokkinakis. It has become evident that the duo's friendship knows no bounds and their bond was further emphasized as Kyrgios went on to state:

"When this duo is out, it's F*CKED," posting a picture of their iconic celebration at the 2022 Australian Open.

Nick Kyrgios' Instagram story on Saturday

Another Instagram user asked the 27-year-old the no. of kids he would want to have with his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi, to which the player replied "4."

Via Instagram: Kyrgios and his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi

One fan asked the Australian No.1 whether he would like to get his hands on coaching or mentoring. Kyrgios asserted that he "would love" to and that the player he is looking forward to helping is World No.10 Holger Rune.

"Yes I would love this!!! The one person I want to help is @holgerrune!!!!," wrote the Aussie on his Instagram stories.

Via Instagram: Nick Kyrgios opens about the player he would like to coach

Kyrgios was last seen in action on singles at the 2022 Japan Open. He is yet to play a competitive match on tour this season.

Nick Kyrgios expected to return to the ATP Tour in March

Nick Kyrgios at the 2023 Australian Open Previews

Nick Kyrgios underwent successful knee surgery and the player has been recovering well over the past few days.

He has always been optimistic about his return to the court. Now, with conditions favoring the 27-year-old, he is expected to be back in action in March.

Speaking in an interview, Kyrgios' manager Daniel Horsfall revealed that the player is aiming to take part in the Indian Wells Masters, which will commence on March 6, 2023.

"The surgery was a great success. We couldn't have been more pleased with the outcome of it. We will now be pushing ahead for a speedy recovery and are aiming to see everyone at Indian Wells," Horsfall told The Age.

