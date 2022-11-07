Nick Kyrgios opens up about his mother's health, the reason he continues to play tennis, and more

Nick Kyrgios has opened up about certain key aspects of his life, including his mother's health. The Australian tennis star's mother Norlaila Kyrgios' health has been a matter of concern over the last few months and Kyrgios himself has spoken about it in the past.

Kyrgios recently shared an update about his mom's health, revealing that she is still struggling with her health but continues to fight. The 2022 Wimbledon finalist is currently enjoying some time off from the tour after announcing the end of his season a couple of weeks ago.

"My mums health is a very up and down but she is a very strong woman and continues to fight," Nick Kyrgios wrote in an Instagram story, responding to a question from one of his followers.

During his Wimbledon campaign, Kyrgios spoke about his mom's health struggles that forced her to stay at home. She was even hospitalized back home in Australia a few months ago during Kyrgios' Canadian Open campaign.

Kyrgios also shared his views on fame and the pros and cons that accompany the life of a famous athlete. He stated that his favorite part about being famous is the ability to inspire and motivate youth, but it has also led to him constantly searching for privacy and calmness.

"Just being able to inspire and motivate the youth, but there are also moments where I search for privacy and to have a calm lifestyle," Kyrgios said, when asked what he likes most about being famous.

Kyrgios also said that he enjoys playing basketball and makes it a point to play twice a week when he is away from the tennis tour and spending time at home.

"Big family, successful tennis career, inspire millions of kids" - Nick Kyrgios states his end goal

Nick Kyrgios also shared his end goal, not just as a tennis player, but also in life. The Australian tennis star said that he wants to enjoy a wonderful relationship with his fiance Costeen Hatzi and aims to build an environment for their kids to have "opportunity and freedom." Having a successful tennis career and inspiring the next generation are also among Kyrgios' priorities in life.

"I want a beautiful relationship with this one," Kyrgios expressed on Instagram. "A big family. A successful tennis career that is able to look after my family and give my kids opportunity and freedom. Lastly, be able to inspire millions of kids to believe."

The world No. 22 last played in the Tokyo Open in early October, withdrawing from the tournament ahead of his quarterfinal match against Taylor Fritz due to injury. He will now compete directly during the Australian Open swing in early 2023.

Kyrgios reached his maiden Grand Slam singles final at Wimbledon and won his maiden Grand Slam doubles title (with Thanasi Kokkinakis) at the Australian Open, both in 2022.

