Nick Kyrgios plays "F**k, Marry, Kill" ft. Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer

Australian tennis sensation Nick Kyrgios recently gave a sneak peek into his choices for the "F**k, Marry, Kill" game featuring Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer.

Kyrgios was forced to withdraw from the 2023 Australian Open on the eve of his first match. His physio explained that he had a cyst in his knee that needed to be drained, and the Australian later revealed on social media that he underwent surgery to fix the issue that had forced him to skip his home slam.

Kyrgios recently participated in an "F**k, Marry, Kill" game in which he had to choose between the Big 3 in terms of who he would f**k, marry, and kill. The Australian revealed that he would marry Novak Djokovic, f**k Roger Federer, and kill Rafael Nadal.

"That's a tough one. I have thought about this before, all the time, you know seeing them in the locker room all the time. I will probably marry Novak, probably kill Rafa, I will make love to Roger," Nick Kyrgios said.

"You just have to be a mental animal to win a Grand Slam; Djokovic, Federer, and Nadal, I think I give them a bit more respect now" - Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios pictured at a press conference during the 2023 Australian Open.

After his successful final run at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships where he was defeated by Novak Djokovic, Nick Kyrgios told Eurosport that one needs to be a "mental animal" to win a Grand Slam title. For that reason, Kyrgios respects Djokovic, Nadal, and Federer more than ever.

"You just have to be a mental animal to win a Grand Slam. Novak, Federer, and Nadal, I think I give them a bit more respect now," Kyrgios said.

The Australian added that playing the Serb in the final gave him a lot of "confidence."

"Playing one of them in the final, I felt like he was fresh, felt like he wasn’t playing tennis for the last two weeks, never seen him rattled. I take so much confidence from it," Kyrgios said.

Nick Kyrgios believes Wimbledon is the biggest title to win in tennis, and he is proud to have been just a step away from winning the trophy at SW19.

"I think Wimbledon is the biggest title ever. I even had a chat with my team, that I thought if I won Wimbledon, I’d really struggle after that for motivation," he said.

"I really don’t know what more I would have to prove as a tennis player. It’s exciting, I still look back and I still take so much confidence from it. I was one hurdle away from the trophy," he added.

