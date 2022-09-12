"I told you" - Nick Kyrgios' prophecy about Carlos Alcaraz winning 2022 US Open comes true

With his win in the 2022 US Open final on Sunday, Carlos Alcaraz etched his name in the history books as he didn't just lift his first Grand Slam title, but also became the youngest man to reach the No. 1 ranking at 19 years, four months, and six days. Among the first people to predict the Spaniard's victory in New York was none other than Nick Kyrgios.

A few days before the last Major of the year kicked off, the Australian picked the prodigy to go all the way and become the champion at Flushing Meadows. In a press conference after Sunday's final, Alcaraz was asked about the 27-year-old's prophecy. He revealed that he had already received a message from Kyrgios, saying "I told you."

"Honestly, I checked the DM of Instagram. I saw Nick Kyrgios' message. I didn't read the whole message, but I read that he said, 'I told you' (smiling)," Carlos Alcaraz said.

The new top-ranked player beat Norway's Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-3 in three hours and 20 minutes at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. After wins in Rio, Miami, Barcelona, and Madrid, this was the fifth title of the season for Alcaraz. His 2022 win-loss record improved to 51-9.

He also became the youngest Grand Slam winner since compatriot Rafael Nadal, who won the 2005 French Open just two days after turning 19. Sunday's match also marked new World No. 2 Ruud's second loss in a Grand Slam final, having lost to Nadal at Roland Garros three months ago.

“It's something I have dreamt of since I was a kid" - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz after winning the 2022 US Open

Carlos Alcaraz, who reached the top spot in the ATP rankings, started the season in 32nd position. His list of achievements this year, even before the 2022 US Open, is quite an impressive one. At the trophy presentation ceremony, an emotional Alcaraz thanked his parents and team for putting in the hard work and helping him fulfill his dreams.

“It is something I have dreamt of since I was a kid," Alcaraz said. "To be No. 1 in the world, to be champion of a Grand Slam, is something I have worked really, really hard for. It is tough to talk right now, I have lots of emotions. This is something I have tried to achieve. All the hard work I have done with my team and my family. I am just 19 years old, all the tough decisions have been with my parents and my team as well. It is something that is really special for me."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala