Nick Kyrgios reacts to court's decision to bar ATP from retaliating against players joining Novak Djokovic-led PTPA's lawsuit

Novak Djokovic-led PTPA's lawsuit got a positive headstart as Judge Margaret Garnett of the U.S. District Court in New York barred ATP from pursuing claims against tennis players who have joined the lawsuit. This was lauded by Nick Kyrgios, one of the stars included in the lawsuit, alongside players Reilly Opelka, Zheng Saisai and nine others.

The case was filed on March 18 this year, in prominent cities like Washington D.C, Brussels, New York and London. The lawsuit sued governing bodies of tennis like ATP, WTA, ITF and ITIA over concerns raised on the draconian nature of these organizations and their restrictive rules imposed on athletes. It also accused them of financial exploitation and violation of privacy.

The lawsuit raised a concern amongst active players about whether ATP would treat them any differently now that their wrongdoings have come out publicly, with a few players playing a significant role. The ruling on May 8 provided players with some clarity as Kyrgios reshared an update on the case by NY Times, along with two emojis.

Screenshot via @k1ngkyrg1os on Instagram, May 8, 2025.

Novak Djokovic, in an earlier interview, revealed why he didn't put his name on the lawsuit.

Novak Djokovic reveals reason why his name was not on PTPA lawsuit

Novak Djokovic at the Miami Open- Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil made a revolutionary decision to provide the players with an independent forum to voice their opinions with the PTPA in 2019. In a pre-tournament press conference of the Miami Open 2025, he backed his vision while highlighting his thoughts on the lawsuit.

"I’ve never been a fan and supporter of division in our sport, but I’ve always fought for better representation and influence of and positioning of the players globally in our sport, which I think is still not where I think it should be, and where most of the players think it should be, not just in terms of prize money, but in terms of many other points that have been also stated in that document," he said.

Djokovic further elaborated as to why he didn't include his name in the lawsuit, even after being an integral part of the organization.

"This is a classic lawsuit, so lawyers to lawyers, type of situation. So to be quite frank with you, there are things that I agree with in the lawsuit, and then there are also things that I don’t agree with," Djokovic added.

On the tennis side of things, Djokovic is on a break, having withdrawn from the Italian Open.

