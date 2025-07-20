Nick Kyrgios reacts to Emma Raducanu teaming up with Elena Rybakina for doubles at Citi DC Open

Australian player Nick Kyrgios reacted to Emma Raducanu and Elena Rybakina joining forces for the Citi Open doubles. The pair will go against the former's fellow Brit Olivia Nicholls and Tereza Mihalikova on July 22, 2025. Emma Raducanu had a historic run at the 2025 Miami Open, where she advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time at a WTA 1000 tournament. She succumbed to Iga Swiatek at the 2025 French Open, and ended her Wimbledon run in the hands of Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets in the third round. Despite mediocre campaigns, the British No. 1 has been trying to get back to her best level. The Citi Open got underway on July 19, 2025, and Emma Raducanu is scheduled to go head-to-head against Marta Kostyuk. In the doubles, she will join the likes of Kazakhstani player Elena Rybakina, who came fresh off a third-round exit from Wimbledon. The partnership of Raducanu and Rybakina drew the attention of Australian Nick Kyrgios, who took to his X handle to write:&quot;What a team!&quot;Raducanu was the 2021 US Open champion, and her singles major achievement was a first for a British woman since 1977 Wimbledon. Her feat also earned her a record of the fewest majors played before winning a title.Emma Raducanu opened up about her health struggles before WimbledonRaducanu on the Day Five: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - (Source: Getty)Emma Raducanu started her grass-court season strong at the Queen's Club Championships, but she was forced to sit out the Berlin Open in the wake of a back injury. Continuing her struggles, she competed at the Bad Homburg Open but faced a defeat to Maya Joint in the second round. Following the campaign, she opened up about her physical difficulties, hoping to get better for Wimbledon. She also revealed the truth about players who manage health setbacks and still compete regularly. “I've just been managing it. Normal fatigue after playing a long match, but, yeah, hopefully I can recover. I still have a few days before Wimbledon so I'm looking forward to kind of recovering, and hopefully it settles. I would say it bothers me. I wouldn't say it's like I can't move. Like a lot of athletes, we all carry kind of something that we’re managing and playing through, but I'd just say that it's, it's okay, I can play, and I can still put out some, you know, pretty decent tennis in the situation.” (via a press conference)Emma Raducanu has been announced as the reigning French Open champion, Carlos Alcaraz's US Open doubles partner. After the news broke, rumours about their probable romance made the rounds on the internet.