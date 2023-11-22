Nick Kyrgios reacts to NBA legend LeBron James creating "history" by becoming first player to reach 39,000 career points

Nick Kyrgios has shared his excitement over NBA star player LeBron James reaching a historic milestone on Tuesday. James accomplished the same while playing for the LA Lakers against the Utah Jazz in an In-Season Tournament group-stage game.

The 38-year-old hit a 3-pointer in the fifth minute of the first quarter of the game to become the first player in NBA history to score 39,000 points. The Lakers went on to blow out the Jazz 131-99. Many believe LeBron James could also notch up 40,000 points as he runs through his 21st season in the NBA.

An avid basketball fan, Kyrgios took to Instagram to share pictures from the game, which he watched courtside. He re-posted a picture of James with his career milestone mentioned in the sub-text.

"We saw history tonight," wrote Nick kyrgios on his Instagram

The Aussie also posted a picture of himself enjoying the match with his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi sitting alongside him. Kyrgios sported a LA Lakers cap worn in his signature back-to-front style.

The Lakers are at 9-6 this season and will take on the Dallas Mavericks in a regular-season game on Wednesday.

Nick Kyrgios says he will do The Rich Eisen Show naked if broadcaster manages to win a point against him

Nick Kyrgios recently showed off his humorous side when he brushed off host Rich Eisen on the latter's show for wanting to win a point off Carlos Alcaraz.

As a guest on the show, the Aussie reminded Eisen that Alcaraz had beaten 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in the 2023 Wimbledon final. He then added that Djokovic had recorded a 6-0 set win over the legendary Roger Federer in the past as well.

Kyrgios went on to ask the Eisen again if he still thought it was possible to score against Alcaraz.

"Off of Alcaraz? That is the most ridiculous thing I've ever heard. Djokovic, I think has beaten [Roger] Federer in like a 6-0 set before. And then Alcaraz has beaten Djokovic before. So you think you can get a point?," he asked.

Kyrgios hilariously claimed to do the show again, but with a twist, if Eisen was able to score a single point against him.

"Hit his first serve at a three-quarter pace to your, I'm guessing you have a one-handed backhand because, you know, you don't look like you have a two-hander. I'll do this show naked next time if you get a point off me," he added.

Kyrgios notably skipped the 2023 season as he underwent knee surgery and is yet to announce when he will be returning to action.