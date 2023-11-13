Nick Kyrgios reacts to stat showing his unbelievable 16-8 winning record against 2023 ATP Finals players ft. Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev

A stat concerning Nick Kyrgios' positive head-to-head record against the players that are competing at this week's ATP Finals was brought to the Aussie's attention earlier on Monday (November 13).

Kyrgios is currently recovering from a wrist injury that forced him out of this year's Wimbledon and US Open. The Aussie has played only one match on the ATP tour this year and is eyeing a return to competitive tennis shortly.

When the 28-year-old is not working hard at the gym to improve his strength and conditioning, he is busy reposting stories on his Instagram handle. And on Monday, he came across a rather interesting statistic that was posted by his brother Christos on the latter's story.

Nick Kyrgios' brother wanted to document through the statistic just how dominant the Aussie has been against top-10 opposition. According to it, the players that are in Turin this week for the ATP Finals have dropped 16 of their 24 collective matches against Kyrgios on the men's pro tour.

The stat, cheekily titled "Kontending with Kyrgios", shows that he leads the following players in his head-to-head meetings with them on the ATP tour: Novak Djokovic (2-1), Daniil Medvedev (4-1), Stefanos Tsitsipas (4-1), Alexander Zverev (4-3), and Andrey Rublev (2-1).

Having said that, he trails Jannik Sinner in their ATP rivalry (0-1), while not having faced Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune yet. Kyrgios chalked his loss to Sinner in their only tour-level match to game penalty which he found to be unjust, writing in the caption:

"Game penalty against Sinner for nothing also [laughing emoji]"

A screen capture of Nick Kyrgios' Instagram story

Christos, meanwhile, expressed hopes for a successful comeback for the former World No. 13 next year, writing:

@k1ngkyrgios next year we back baby. Let's go!"

Nick Kyrgios is eyeing a return to professional tennis soon

Nick Kyrgios roars during the 2022 US Open

Nick Kyrgios has had a tough time on the ATP tour in terms of his physical conditioning. The Aussie injured his knee after reaching the quarterfinals at last year's US Open, following which he has played only three singles matches (two of them coming at the 2022 Tokyo Open).

Kyrgios subsequently had arthroscopic surgery to rectify the issue in January, forcing him to be on the sidelines during the 2023 Australian Open. The Aussie didn't play a tour-level match again until the grasscourt event in Stuttgart, where he lost to China's Yibing Wu in straight sets.

Kyrgios unfortunately injured his wrist during the early stages of the contest, which ultimately forced him to sit out of Wimbledon as well. After much speculation, he withdrew from the US Open in September as well, by consequence of which he has dropped all of his rankings points to date.

Having said that, Nick Kyrgios is still very eager to make a return to the top rungs of tennis, going by an Instagram story that he put up weeks ago.

"To my millions of fans out there, I guess we just have to be patient. Trust me, I still have some fire left in the tank, my body just needs time to recover and get back. Everything off-court is doing great, I am eyeing to come back and have a season like my last again," he wrote on Instagram.

