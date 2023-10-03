Nick Kyrgios reacts to a young fan naming him as "significant person" in life and highlighting his legacy

Nick Kyrgios recently reacted to a young fan who mentioned the tennis player's name as a "significant person" in his life, while also acknowledging the Australian's legacy.

Kyrgios' girlfriend Costeen Hatzi is signed to the Ministry of Talent, a renowned agency owned by Roxy Jacenko. The agency is a leading global management group that specializes in representing digital influencers and creative talents.

Jacenko recently took to social media to share a picture of her 9-year-old son Hunter Curtis proudly holding up his homework assignment. In the assignment, Hunter identified Nick Kyrgios as a significant person in his life. Not only did Hunter mention the 28-year-old's name, but he also included details about his ethnicity, occupation, hometown, achievements, and much more.

"Tonight's homework - Significant people and who does he choose - his fav @k1ngkyrg1os," Jacenko wrote on Instagram.

Kyrgios re-shared the story, posting a few emojis:

"✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ 👑 👑 👑 👑 👑 👑 👑 👑 👑 ."

Kyrgios' Instagram story

A look into Nick Kyrgios' injury plagued 2023 season

Nick Kyrgios at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Nick Kyrgios has had a severely limited presence on the tennis circuit in 2023, primarily due to persistent injury setbacks that have plagued him throughout the year.

Following an exceptional 2022 season, during which he triumphed in his inaugural Grand Slam doubles championship at the Australian Open, reached the Wimbledon singles final, and secured victory at the ATP 500 Citi Open, the Australian has participated in the solitary tournament — the Stuttgart Open — this year.

The Aussie also reached the quarterfinals of the 2022 US Open, which propelled him back into the top 20 rankings for the first time since February 2020 and consequently helped him become Australia's top-ranked player.

In January, Kyrgios underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee before suffering a torn ligament in his wrist. He missed all four Majors this year.

The knee injury and a foot injury caused him to miss his home Slam and the French Open respectively. He was unable to participate in any tournaments until June.

The 28-year-old's sole appearance came at the Stuttgart Open, where he exited in the first round after a 7-5, 6-3 defeat against Wu Yibing. Kyrgios was compelled to withdraw from the Halle Open the following week due to yet another injury setback.

During this extended hiatus, Nick Kyrgios has experienced a significant decline in his ATP ranking, plummeting to World No. 469.

