Nick Kyrgios recalls 2015 triumph over Roger Federer in the Madrid Open

Australian tennis sensation Nick Kyrgios recently reacted to his second-round triumph over Roger Federer at the 2015 Madrid Open.

Kyrgios was last seen in action during the 2022 Japan Open, where he withdrew from his quarterfinal clash against eventual winner Taylor Fritz. The Australian was scheduled to kick off his 2023 season at the inaugural edition of the United Cup, but had to withdraw from the tournament due to injury. Kyrgios underwent surgery on his left knee in January and hasn't played since then.

With the Madrid Open about to begin, Tennis TV asked their followers to name their favorite memories from the tournament on social media. One fan mentioned Nick Kyrgios' encounter with Roger Federer in 2015.

Facing the Swiss icon for the first time in his career, Kyrgios stunned the world by beating Federer 6-7(2), 7-6(5), 7-6(12) while saving two match points in a two hours and 37 minutes clash.

Kyrgios re-shared Tennis TV's Instagram story and looked back fondly at one of his greatest triumphs.

"Incredible moment," Nick Kyrgios wrote alongside his Instagram story.

Speaking to the media after the match, Kyrgios reflected on his win over the Swiss Maestro and also called Federer the "greatest of all time."

“I guess that's why you play the game, to play on these big courts against these big players. He's the greatest of all‑time, no doubt,” Kyrgios said. “When you're growing up and playing and watching these guys, you want to go out there. That's one thing I think about every time I step out against one of these guys on a court like that.”

After beating Federer, who was the top seed in the tournament, Kyrgios was defeated by John Isner in the third round. Kyrgios' only win over Federer was in the second-round clash at the Madrid Open, as he lost his next six matches in a row against the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

How has Nick Kyrgios has fared at the Madrid Open?

Nick Kyrgios made his Madrid Open debut in 2015, where he was knocked out in the Round of 16 by Isner. The following season, he reached the quarterfinals and lost to Kei Nishikori.

In 2017, Kyrgios locked horns with eventual champion Rafael Nadal in the third round of the Masters event and lost in straight sets to the Spaniard.

Kyrgios last played in the 2019 Madrid Open but lost in the first round to Jan-Lennard Struff.

