Nick Kyrgios recalls Roger Federer’s masterful around-the-net winner at US Open 2018 - "I was genuinely happy he hit this against me"

Nick Kyrgios recently recalled Roger Federer’s masterful shot against him at the 2018 US Open.

The Swiss stunned Kyrgios with an incredible around-the-net winner during their third-round match at Flushing Meadows. Kyrgios, who is known for his flamboyant and unpredictable style, could not believe what he saw and stood there speechless.

The shot happened in the third set of the match. Kyrgios tried to surprise Federer with a sharp drop shot, but the Swiss anticipated the move and ran to the right side of the court.

He reached the ball just before the second bounce and flicked it around the net post with a low forehand. The ball landed inside the court, leaving Kyrgios no chance to return it.

The crowd at the Arthur Ashe Stadium erupted in applause and cheers, while Kyrgios watched in awe. Federer, however, remained calm and focused, as he usually does after winning a point.

Kyrgios recently shared the clip of the shot on his Instagram account on Tuesday, October 3.

"Hahahaha I was genuinely happy he hit this against me," Kyrgios wrote on Instagram.

The Swiss went on to win the match in straight sets, 6-4, 6-1, 7-5 and advanced to the fourth round of the tournament. He faced another Australian, John Millman, who pulled off a stunning upset by defeating the five-time US Open champion in four sets.

Roger Federer and Nick Kyrgios locked horns seven times in their career

Nick Kyrgios and Roger Fedrer at Tennis Rally for Relief

Nick Kyrgios and Roger Federer had one of the most intriguing rivalries in men’s tennis. They faced each other seven times on the ATP Tour, with Federer holding a dominant 6-1 record over the Australian. However, their matches were often close and entertaining, featuring a contrast of styles and personalities.

They met for the first time in the second round at the 2015 Madrid Masters, where Kyrgios stunned the Swiss in a three-set thriller, 6-7(2), 7-6(5), 7-6(12).

The most memorable of these matches was the 2017 Miami Open semifinals, which was voted as the ATP Match of the Year. The match lasted over three hours and featured some incredible shots and rallies from both players. The 20-time Grand Slam champion eventually prevailed 7-6 (9), 6-7 (9), 7-6 (5).

The 2018 Stuttgart final was the first time they met on grass, and the Swiss maestro claimed his 98th career title with a 6-7 (2), 6-2, 7-6 (5) victory. The 2018 US Open third round was their only meeting at a Grand Slam.

