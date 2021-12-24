Nick Kyrgios pays tribute to Kobe Bryant ahead of basketball legend's second death anniversary

Nick Kyrgios recently paid a heartfelt tribute to late basketball superstar Kobe Bryant on Instagram. Kyrgios said he misses Bryant and urged his followers not to take their lives for granted.

Bryant passed away in a tragic helicopter crash on 26 January 2020. With the second anniversary of his death a month away, Kyrgios posted a series of throwback pictures of himself wearing the former Los Angeles Lakers forward's famous No. 8 jersey.

That was the same jersey the 26-year-old wore ahead of his fourth-round match against Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open last year. The match took place a day after Bryant's passing.

Kyrgios used the Laker icon's approaching anniversary as a means to remind people to make the most of their lives and enjoy spending time with their loved ones.

"I f***ing miss Kobe man, don’t take any day for granted… it all can be taken away instantly, this life is beautiful, enjoy it with the ones you love, the ones that make you laugh and smile," Kyrgios wrote on Instagram.

Last year, Kyrgios commemorated the revered basketballer's legacy by getting a tattoo of him on his right arm.

Kyrgios attributed his growing maturity and calmness to the tattoo, saying looking at it reminded him of how Bryant handled himself on the court.

"When I look down obviously it brings me back memories of how he would have competed, how he would have been remembered," Kyrgios said to the ATP Tour.

Nick Kyrgios to kick off 2022 season at the Melbourne Summer Set

Nick Kyrgios has received a wildcard into the ATP 250 Melbourne Summer Set

Nick Kyrgios will begin his 2022 season at an ATP 250 event in Melbourne. He has been handed a wildcard into the Melbourne Summer Set, which begins on January 4.

Kyrgios will be playing his first competitive match since September's Laver Cup. The Australian lost his only match at the team tournament to Stefanos Tsitsipas and missed the rest of the season due to a knee injury.

After the Melbourne Summer Set, Kyrgios will shift his focus to the 2022 Australian Open. The 26-year-old has never been beyond the quarterfinals of his home Slam.

