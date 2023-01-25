"Nick Kyrgios reminds me of the Allen Iverson era in basketball" - Former basketball star praises 2022 Wimbledon runner-up

Nick Kyrgios has left a lasting impression on viewers of the recently released Netflix tennis documentary 'Break Point,' including former professional basketball player Corey Williams. Williams expressed his appreciation for the 27-year-old tennis player, saying that he is an entertainer.

Williams, also known as Homicide, recently spoke about watching Break Point and how much he loved it. He stated that Kyrgios reminded him of another former basketball player, Allen Iverson. Iverson is credited with introducing the reign of hip hop in the NBA and Williams believes Kyrgios brings a similar energy.

Williams suggested that with Roger Federer's retirement and Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic being in the twilight of their careers, the new players are ready to take over.

"We went to the Netflix premiere of Break Point and we went in, saw episode one of this docuseries and it was epic, obviously highlighting Nick Kyrgios," Williams said. "For me, he reminds me of the Allen Iverson era in basketball."

"Federer is done. Nadal's injured, he's pretty much done. Djokovic, they're pretty much on their way out. This introduces the world not only to tennis but the new faces who have the potential to be literally the face of this sport."

Kyrgios' last tour-level singles match was against Poland's Kamil Majchrzak in the second round of the 2022 Japan Open in October. The Aussie cited a knee injury and withdrew before his quarterfinal clash against eventual winner Taylor Fritz.

Although he played in a couple of exhibition events in December, his knee issues resurfaced, forcing him to pull out of the United Cup, Adelaide International 2, and the first Grand Slam tournament of the year — the 2023 Australian Open.

"He’s the Allen Iverson of Tennis. This is the best way to describe @NickKyrgios. Non Tennis fans go to watch him play. He is MUST SEE TV. Go and check out the @netflix series BREAKPOINT you won’t be dissatisfied," Williams tweeted.

Corey “Homicide” Williams @chomicide



Non Tennis fans go to watch him play. He is MUST SEE TV



Go and check out the



Link in Bio He’s the Allen Iverson of Tennis. This is the best way to describe @NickKyrgios Non Tennis fans go to watch him play. He is MUST SEE TVGo and check out the @netflix series BREAKPOINT you won’t be dissatisfied. #UPFRONT Link in Bio @NickMetallinos He’s the Allen Iverson of Tennis. This is the best way to describe @NickKyrgios 💯 Non Tennis fans go to watch him play. He is MUST SEE TVGo and check out the @netflix series BREAKPOINT you won’t be dissatisfied. #UPFRONT Link in Bio @NickMetallinos https://t.co/Imtd6MScCn

Nick Kyrgios targets Indian Wells 2023 for a comeback

Nick Kyrgios underwent knee surgery

Last year's Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios suffered a tear in the lateral meniscus of his left leg, with a cyst developing there.

He underwent surgery on Monday, January 23, which his manager Daniel Horsfall said was successful. Horsfall added that the World No. 21 was looking to return to action at the Indian Wells Masters in March.

“The surgery was a great success,” Horsfall said. "We couldn’t have been more pleased with the outcome of it. Now we will be pushing ahead for a speedy recovery and are aiming to see everyone at Indian Wells."

Poll : 0 votes