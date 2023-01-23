"Poor baby" - Nick Kyrgios completes surgery, girlfriend Costeen Hatzi sympathizes

Nick Kyrgios shared his first update since surgery on Monday, revealing that he is well and on the road to recovery. The tennis star was set to contest the 2023 Australian Open and even treated his fans to an exciting practice match against Novak Djokovic just a couple of days before the commencement of the tournament.

However, to his home crowd’s dismay, the Aussie revealed that he would be pulling out of the tournament, owing to a knee injury. In a press conference held on the first day of the Australian Open, the tennis player and his physio stated that a cyst developed due to a tear in the meniscus of the 27-year-old’s knee was the cause of the discomfort.

Nick Kyrgios’ phyiso further stated that while it wasn’t a significant injury, the 2022 Wimbledon finalist had decided to eliminate the issue by undergoing an arthroscopic procedure in his hometown of Canberra.

“There's a parameniscal cyst growing in his left meniscus, which is the result of a small tear in his lateral meniscus. It's not a significant injury in the sense that it's going to be career threatening or anything like that,” The Aussie's physio said in the press conference.

“We wanted to prevent him from having further injury or making that injury worse. So now he'll go back to Canberra at the end of the week, he'll have an arthroscopic procedure to clean up his lateral meniscus and remove the paralabral cyst,” he added.

The Aussie has now shared with his fans that his surgery was successful and that he will be recovering to get back to his best level. He also appreciated the people that checked in on him during the tough time.

“Surgery complete. I’ll be doing everything I can do get back to my best. to the real ones checking in and sending the vibes…. I love you,” Nick Kyrgios wrote on his social media.

The World No. 21’s girlfriend Costeen Hatzi reacted to the news by sympathizing with her boyfriend.

“Poor baby,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

Costeen Hatzi on Instagram

"Very realistic to be back on the court for Indian Wells" – Nick Kyrgios' physio on his recovery process

Nick Kyrgios at 2022 Indian Wells Masters

Apart from the 2023 Australian Open, Nick Kyrgios is set to miss the ATP tournaments held throughout the month of February.

The 27-year-old's physio, however, asserted that the 2022 Indian Wells Masters quarterfinalist had a realistic chance of returning to action at the tournament, which is to be held in early March.

“It's a relatively straightforward recovery through February for him, and very realistic to be back on the court for Indian Wells. It won't interrupt his year tremendously,” Nick Kyrgios’ physio stated in the press conference, “The prognosis is good and he'll be fine. We just go back to work and make sure everything is fine for him and we go again.”

Poll : 0 votes