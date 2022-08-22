Nick Kyrgios reshares bizarre point clip from his first-ever meeting with Novak Djokovic

Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic, who once used to make nasty comments and take digs at each other, have recently put their differences aside and become friends.

Enjoying one of his best seasons since debut, the Australian reached his first Grand Slam final at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, where the Serb beat him in four sets to become a 21-time Grand Slam winner. It was during the trophy presentation ceremony at SW19 that Djokovic officially declared a bromance between the two players.

On Monday, 27-year-old Kyrgios reshared a clip from the first match he played against the former World No. 1 at the 2017 Mexican Open in Acapulco. The Aussie was serving at 4-5, 30-0 in the first set, when the two stars played a highly unusual and exciting point, consisting of a variety of shots like drop shots, front-tweeners, and volleys. The extraordinary exchange led the commentator to say:

"What a rally. It is like an exhibition match at times."

With just three matches between them so far, Kyrgios leads the head-to-head against Djokovic 2-1. Their first two encounters saw the Aussie win in straight sets, as the 35-year-old Serb failed to break him even once. The 2017 Mexican Open quarterfinals in Acapulco was the first match, where Kyrgios won 7-6(9), 7-5. Just 13 days later, he defeated Djokovic once again, this time at the Indian Wells Masters. The scoreboard read 6-4, 7-6(3).

However, the Serb won when it mattered the most. In this year's Wimbledon final, he downed Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3) to clinch his seventh grass-court Major.

Nick Kyrgios' season so far

Nick Kyrgios kicked off his season by lifting his maiden Grand Slam doubles title alongside compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis at the Australian Open. He lost to Daniil Medvedev in the second round Down Under in the singles category and Rafael Nadal beat him in the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Masters.

The new World No. 26 skipped the entire clay season and returned to play in the tournaments building up to Wimbledon. After the Wimbledon final, the Australian took some time off the court. He arrived in America for the US Open swing but an injury forced him to withdraw from the Atlanta Open right before his first-round match.

José Morgado @josemorgado Nick Kyrgios completes the double & wins the the double title as well in Washington DC alonside Jack Sock.



They beat RG finalists Dodig and Krajicek 7-5, 6-4 in the final.



Kyrgios just the 2nd player to win singles & doubles in a tournament this year, after Rublev in Marseille. Nick Kyrgios completes the double & wins the the double title as well in Washington DC alonside Jack Sock.They beat RG finalists Dodig and Krajicek 7-5, 6-4 in the final.Kyrgios just the 2nd player to win singles & doubles in a tournament this year, after Rublev in Marseille. https://t.co/TY4F9Z43xe

Kyrgios, who won his last singles title at the Citi Open three years ago, reached Washington, D.C., and played extraordinary tennis to lift his seventh ATP trophy. Partnering with Jack Sock, he also won the Citi Open doubles title. Although he could not win in Montreal and Cincinnati, the Aussie has done enough to be counted as one of the contenders for the upcoming US Open. He has a 31-9 win-loss record in 2022.

