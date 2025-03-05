"Nick Kyrgios is retired"; "Biggest bully in tennis" - Fans show no sympathy for Aussie after he injures wrist during Indian Wells practice

Tennis fans had very little sympathy for Nick Kyrgios after he injured his wrist during a practice session at the 2025 Indian Wells Masters. Kyrgios was out of the court for the most part of the past two year due to knee, foot, and wrist injuries.

Ad

Kyrgios made his comeback in 2025 at the Brisbane International, where he suffered a first-round defeat to Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard. He also participated in the doubles event with Novak Djokovic, winning their first-round match against Alexander Erler and Andreas Mies before falling to the top-seeded pair of Nikola Mektic and Michael Venus in the next round.

Kyrgios then competed at the Australian Open, where he was defeated in straight sets by Jacob Fearnley in the first round . Following this, he has not competed in any tournament.

Ad

Trending

Nick Kyrgios is currently in California, preparing to start his campaign at the 2025 Indian Wells Masters. He used protected ranking to secure his spot in the main draw. During a practice session with Japan's Sho Shimabukuro, Kyrgios was seen clutching his wrist in pain and subsequently stopping his practice session.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The news of Kyrgios' wrist injury drew various reactions from tennis fans, who took to social media to express their opinions on the same.

One fan stated that Nick Kyrgios might not comprehend it yet, but he is as good as "retired" because there is no "winning tennis" left in his wrists.

"Nick is retired, he just may not know it yet. No winning tennis left in that wrist," a fan posted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan expressed that they do not have any sympathy for Nick Kyrgios and and attributed his injury to "karma."

"I don’t usually celebrate injuries but karma. No sympathy from me. Biggest bully in tennis," a fan wrote.

"That's what you get for spending too much time on your phone, trolling much better players, and not enough time on the court, actually training," a fan posted.

Ad

"Guy has been typing on X too much," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some other fan reactions :

"😂 😂 😂 lmao for someone who chats a lot of shit he certainly never lives up to it," a fan posted.

"Karma acting in perfect time. Let’s go 💪🏼 ," a fan wrote.

"If this man spent less time writing idiocies on social media and more time caring himself seriously - head and body - maybe the end of his career would be less ridiculous..." a fan posted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nick Kyrgios will face Botic van de Zandschulp in Indian Wells Masters 1R

Nick Kyrgios at Indian Wells [Image Source: Getty Images]

Nick Kyrgios will take on lucky loser Botic van de Zandschulp in the first round of the 2025 Indian Wells Masters.

Ad

In the qualifying rounds, Van de Zandschulp battled past Lukas Klein 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 in the first round, only to fall to Matteo Gigante 5-7, 0-6 in the second. However, a withdrawal from Facundo Diaz Acosta due to injury secured his spot in the main draw of the ATP Masters 1000 hard court tournament in California.

The match between Kyrgios and Botic van de Zandschulp will be the first meeting between them on the ATP Tour. The winner of this clash will advance to face Novak Djokovic in the second round.

Ad

Nick Kyrgios' best result at Indian Wells came in 2017 and 2022 when he reached the quarterfinals. In 2017, he was seeded 15th and began his campaign by defeating Horacio Zeballos 6-3, 6-4 in the second round. He then overcame 18th seed Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-4 and second seed Novak Djokovic 6-4, 7-6(3) in the third and fourth rounds, respectively.

The former World No.13 was scheduled to face Roger Federer in the quarterfinals but withdrew ahead of their match because of food poisoning.

Ad

In 2022, Nick Kyrgios was granted a wildcard to the main draw at the Indian Wells Masters. He began his campaign by defeating Sebastian Baez 6-4, 6-0 and 32nd seed Federico Delbonis 6-2, 6-2 in the first and second rounds, respectively. He then overcame eighth seed Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-4 in the third round.

Nick Kyrgios was scheduled to face 10th seed Jannik Sinner in the fourth round, but he advanced to the quarterfinals, after the Italian withdrew from the tournament ahead of their match due to an illness. In the last eight, the Aussie faced fourth seed and eventual runner-up Rafael Nadal and lost to him 6-7(0), 7-5, 4-6.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback