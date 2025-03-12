Nick Kyrgios returns to training after heartbreaking mid-match retirement at Indian Wells due to wrist injury

Former World No. 13 Nick Kyrgios has resumed training following his early setback in Indian Wells. The Australian was forced to retire during his first-round match against Botic van de Zandschulp due to a wrist injury.

Kyrgios returned to the men's tour this year after a lengthy break. He's struggled to register a win so far, garnering early exits in the Brisbane International, Australian Open and the BNP Paribas Open.

The 29-year-old was spotted hitting the practice courts in California less than a week after sustaining a wrist injury in Indian Wells. He shared a glimpse of the training session via his Instagram account.

Here is the picture shared by Kyrgios.

Nick Kyrgios resumes training post Indian Wells - Image Source: Getty

Kyrgios was one of the stand-out performers on tour in 2022 and is working towards reaching that level again. He secured an excellent runner-up finish in the 2022 Wimbledon Championships and lifted the Citi Open in Washington that year.

The Australian spoke about his recent injury and revealed that he wasn't in the best shape before entering Indian Wells.

"I wasn't too confident that I was going to be able to play today, to be honest. Two days ago in practice I had to stop my practice because I felt pain in my wrist. I felt like it was okay to take the court. Just, yeah, got progressively worse. But, yeah, started feeling sharp pain in my wrist," Nick Kyrgios said.

Kyrgios also reflected on his performance against Van de Zandschulp and felt that he put up a tough fight in the first round.

"Yeah, I mean, look, I thought the level was good. Played some really good tennis, and it was entertaining first set, could have easily took that first set," he added. "Yeah, just think, I don't know whether I could have done something different in my preparation. I don't know. Yeah, two days ago definitely set me back a bit. Yeah, that's pretty much it."

"It feels relatively pretty sore at the moment" - Nick Kyrgios on his wrist injury and participation in the 2025 Miami Open

Kyrgios plays a backhand in the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

Nick Kyrgios was expected to feature in the 2025 Miami Open, but his recent wrist injury has put his participation on hold. Despite working on his fitness and taking a substantial break from tennis last year, he sustained a wrist injury in Indian Wells.

The Australian spoke about his current situation in his post-match press conference and sounded optimistic about participating in the Miami Open.

"I'm there, but if I'm not able to finish matches it doesn't really matter at this point," Nick Kyrgios said in the same presser. "I'm not too sure right now. I don't even... I'm not sure how it's going to pull up tomorrow. It feels relatively pretty sore at the moment. We'll see how it goes. You know, right now, I just went straight to the locker room and iced it. I'll try and do all the right things to settle it down."

The Miami Open is a part of the popular sunshine double in the United States of America. It is scheduled to begin on March 18, 2025.

