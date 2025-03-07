"Got progressively worse" - Nick Kyrgios reveals what happened in Indian Wells 1R that resulted in mid-match retirement

Nick Kyrgios was forced to tearfully retire midway through his first-round match at the 2025 Indian Wells Masters on Thursday, March 6. The Aussie was desolate in his press conference following his retirement, claiming that he suffered from a lack of confidence leading up to his campaign in the Californian desert this week.

Ad

Kyrgios had injured his right wrist during the grasscourt season in 2023, ultimately requiring surgery. While the 29-year-old was able to play pain-free in his ATP Tour comeback in January, his wrist issues flared up during a practice session in Indian Wells earlier this week.

On Tuesday, March 4, the former World No. 13 was seen clutching his right wrist in pain towards the end of his practice session. While he swatted aside concerns surrounding his injury in a media interaction with Tennis Channel, it turned out to be a severe physical situation as he threw in the towel while trailing Dutch qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp 6-7(7), 0-3 in their first-round encounter at the BNP Paribas Open.

Ad

Trending

During his post-match press conference, Nick Kyrgios acknowledged that he had been feeling "sharp pain" in his right wrist since his practice session a day prior. The Aussie was satisfied with his level during the match but conceded doubts regarding his preparation for the Palm Springs event.

"Yeah, I wasn't too confident that I was going to be able to play today, to be honest. Two days ago in practice I had to stop my practice because I felt pain in my wrist. I felt like it was okay to take the court," Nick Kyrgios told the media in Indian Wells on Thursday. "Just, yeah, got progressively worse. But, yeah, started feeling sharp pain in my wrist.

Ad

"Yeah, I mean, look, I thought the level was good. Played some really good tennis, and it was entertaining first set, could have easily took that first set," he added. "Yeah, just think, I don't know whether I could have done something different in my preparation. I don't know. Yeah, two days ago definitely set me back a bit. Yeah, that's pretty much it."

Ad

Kyrgios also touched upon his Miami Masters prospects while speaking to the media in Indian Wells.

Nick Kyrgios on his wrist injury: "I'm not sure how it's going to pull up tomorrow"

Nick Kyrgios hits a forehand at Indian Wells Masterd 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Nick Kyrgios also spared a word for his first-round opponent, Botic van de Zandschulp. The Aussie then insisted that he wasn't sure how his wrist would feel in the days leading up to the Miami Open - which begins on March 18.

Ad

"I'm there, but if I'm not able to finish matches it doesn't really matter at this point. I'm not too sure right now. I don't even... I'm not sure how it's going to pull up tomorrow. It feels relatively pretty sore at the moment. We'll see how it goes," Nick Kyrgios said in the same presser. "You know, right now, I just went straight to the locker room and iced it. I'll try and do all the right things to settle it down."

The Aussie is now 0-3 in his singles matches this year. The 29-year-old's low point of the 2025 season came at the Australian Open, where he exited in straight sets to Great Britain's Jacob Fearnley.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback