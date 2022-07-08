"We actually DM each other on Instagram, he actually told me earlier in the week 'hope to see you Sunday'" - Nick Kyrgios on Novak Djokovic

Nick Kyrgios advanced to his maiden Wimbledon final after Rafael Nadal withdrew from the competition, citing an abdominal tear that rendered him unfit to take part in the semifinals.

Kyrgios awaits the winner of the other semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie as he eyes his first-ever Grand Slam title.

The Aussie revealed during a press conference that he and Djokovic exchanged texts on Instagram and that the Serb sent him a message stating "hope to see you Sunday" which is when the finals of the Championships will be played.

"We actually DM each other on Instagram and stuff, it's kind of weird. He actually told me earlier in the week: 'Hope to see you Sunday'," Kyrgios said.

The Aussie went on to predict that the prospect of a clash between him and the 20-time Grand Slam champion was "mouthwatering."

"A Kyrgios - Djokovic final would be mouthwatering."

Kyrgios has beaten Djokovic in straight sets in both of their previous two encounters. The player from Canberra got past the former World No. 1 in the quarterfinals of the Mexican Open in 2017 and also at the Indian Wells Open the same year.

"We definitely have a bit of a bromance now" - Nick Kyrgios on Novak Djokovic

Nick Kyrgios at a training session ahead of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships final.

Nick Kyrgios also asserted that he now has a "bromance" going with Novak Djokovic after having supported the 35-year-old during the visa controversy at the Australian Open earlier this year.

The Aussie asserted that he was the only player to have backed the Serb who could not play the first Grand Slam of the year after his visa was revoked on account of his vaccination status.

"Kyrgios on Djokovic: "We definitely have a bit of a bromance now. I felt like I was the only player to stand up for him with all that drama at the Australian Open and that's where respect is earned, when a real life crisis is happening," Kyrgios said.

The Aussie also warned the media and tennis fans not to put pressure on him to win a second Grand Slam if he does win Wimbledon.

"Kyrgios: "If i lift a Grand Slam trophy, please dont put pressure on me to win another one."

