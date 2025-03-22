Nick Kyrgios reveals the crucial advice he gave Novak Djokovic's coach Andy Murray before Serb's Miami Open 2R match

Novak Djokovic started his 2025 Miami Open campaign with a clinical display in his opening match. The six-time Miami champion won 6-0, 7-6 (1) against Rinki Hijikata in the second round.

Djokovic was coming into this match on a three-match losing streak, including a retirement against Alexander Zverev at the Australian Open semifinal. However, on this occasion, the Serb was determined to make a statement and made a strong start in the first set. He dropped only three points on his serve in the set, conceded no breakpoints, and broke his opponent's serve thrice.

The second set was closer, as Hijikata improved his performance. Djokovic could not break the Australian's serve in the second set but put up a solid serving performance himself, dropping only three points behind his first serve and saving both the break points he faced. The former World No. 1 was at his best in the tiebreaker, winning six consecutive points to close out the win.

Nick Kyrgios, who was Djokovic's doubles partner earlier this year at the Brisbane International, shared a clip of the match from the first set. With the Serb serving, the point was a backhand-to-backhand rally. However, after two cross-court backhands, Djokovic expertly changed direction, sending the third backhand down the line for a winner.

Kyrgios stated that this was a similar strategy to one that the Australian himself had recommended to Djokovic's coach, Andy Murray, before the match.

"I told Andy before the match he has to get back to redirecting that backhand man" said Kyrgios

Kyrgios's own Miami Open came to an end as the former semifinalist lost 6-7 (3), 0-6 against 15th-seeded Karen Khachanov in the second round.

"I'm very pleased with the way I felt and played on the court"- Novak Djokovic on his Miami Open win

In picture: Novak Djokovic (Getty)

After his win over Hijikata, Djokovic made a glowing self-appraisal of his own game. Talking about the match, the Serb said that he played near-perfect tennis for the majority of the match as he had got a timely two-week training block after his loss at Indian Wells.

"I had two weeks since the last match that I played in Indian Wells, so I had plenty of time to work on my game...“I think that has positively reflected on my game today, particularly for set and a half, almost flawless tennis. I'm very pleased with the way I felt and played on the court.” said Djokovic (via atptour.com)

The Serb is looking for his 100th Tour-level title, making him only the third male player after Roger Federer and Jimmy Connors to breach that mark. He wished he could achieve that feat in Miami but was cautiously optimistic about his chances.

"Miami, for sure. I'd love to celebrate the 100th win here...But let’s see, it's a long tournament. Of course it encourages me knowing that I can play the way I played today, but it's a long ride." added Djokovic

The fourth seed takes on Argentine lucky loser Camillo Ugo Carabelli in the next round.

