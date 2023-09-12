Nick Kyrgios reveals he felt "insane" waking up knowing Novak Djokovic won his 24th Grand Slam at US Open 2023

Nick Kyrgios recently suggested that he was in utter disbelief upon realizing that Novak Djokovic had clinched his 24th Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open.

Djokovic defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday, September 10. With the triumph, the Serb now possesses two more Majors than Rafael Nadal and four more than the retired Swiss maestro Roger Federer.

The victory also propelled the World No. 1 to the same level as Margaret Court, with both of them now holding the record for the most Grand Slam singles titles in the history of tennis — 24. He also became the player with the most Majors in the Open Era, surpassing Serena Williams' previous record of 23.

Recently, journalist Scott Barclay took to social media to inquire about the sentiments of his followers upon waking up to know that the Serb now has 24 Major titles.

"How's everyone feeling waking up today knowing that Novak Djokovic has won 24 major titles?" Barclay asked.

Nick Kyrgios responded to Barclays' post, writing:

"Insane."

"Novak Djokovic's a born winner" - Coach Goran Ivanisevic after US Open win

US Open 2023

Following Novak Djokovic's US Open triumph, his coach Goran Ivanisevic addressed the press, providing insight into the driving force behind the Serb's remarkable journey.

Ivanisevic emphasized the crucial contribution of Djokovic's formidable rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, who consistently threw significant challenges at the 36-year-old. Their unwavering resilience ultimately ignited the Serb's determination to break their dominance.

Furthermore, Goran Ivanisevic said that the World No. 1 possesses an inherent spirit of winning, a remarkable quality that has propelled him towards achieving greatness.

"He had the luck to have a guy like Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer, they came before him, so they pushed each other. But he's a born winner. For him, when you tell him he cannot do something, it's even worse," Ivanisevic said. "Then he's going to show you that he can do it. It's no excuses."

Ivanisevic has also expressed immense admiration for the Serb, hailing his 24th Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows as one of the most monumental accomplishments in tennis history.

"He's one of a kind. Not too many people in this world like him in sport-wise. This is one of the biggest achievement in the sport history. We're not talking about tennis. We are talking generally in sport. He's a winner. He's the guy who is motivating himself," Ivanisevic said.

