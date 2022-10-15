Nick Kyrgios reveals who he would pick from the Big 3 to do a movie with

Nick Kyrgios, the bad boy of tennis, picked Roger Federer from the Big 3 as his choice to do a movie with. The 20-time Grand Slam singles winner bid adieu to the sport at the Laver Cup in London last month.

On Saturday, Kyrgios took to Instagram to post a series of stories along with an interactive session with his fans. When asked who he would choose to do a movie with among the "Big 3" of tennis, Kyrgios chose the Swiss maestro.

"The hangover with Roger Federer," Kyrgios stated on Instagram.

The Australian also shed some light on whether he would continue to play tennis when he turns 30 years old, saying that he would prefer not to as he wishes to be in the Bahamas instead.

"Honestly probably not. I wanna be able to not be bothered. probs gonna go to my house in the Bahamas and just sit and do nothing," Kyrgios said.

When asked to describe tennis in three words, he said:

"Lonely, repetitive, and unique."

When asked to name his biggest inspiration, the 27-year-old named himself stating that he is proud to be doing well on the tour despite dealing with many controversies.

"Me honestly. All the bullshit I have dealt with and gone through and I am still standing," Kyrgios captioned his story.

How has Nick Kyrgios performed against Roger Federer?

Nick Kyrgios and Roger Federer at the Tennis Rally for Relief.

Nick Kyrgios has faced Roger Federer seven times on the ATP tour over the years, with the former World No. 1 leading the head-to-head with six wins.

Kyrgios triumphed over the Swiss in their first ever meeting at the Madrid Open in 2015. The Aussie, then 20 years old, beat Federer 6-7(2), 7-6(5), 7-6(12) in an intense three-set thriller by saving two match points in the process.

Since then, the duo have faced each other six times, with Federer having the last laugh of on all occasions. Their only Grand Slam meeting came at the 2018 US Open, where Federer, seeded second, beat Kyrgios in straight sets 6-4, 6-1, 7-5 in the third round.

Their final clash came at the 2019 Laver Cup, where the 20-time Major winner triumphed 6-7(5), 7-5, (10)-(7).

