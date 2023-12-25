Nick Kyrgios revisits victories over Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, vows to be “back at the top”

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios recently revisited his victories over Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, and vowed to reclaim his place among the top brass on the ATP Tour.

Kyrgios has remained off the court for over six months due to multiple injuries. In the 2023 season, he only played one competitive match on tour against Yibing Wu at the Stuttgart Open in June. He has already announced his absence at the 2024 Australian Open.

Kyrgios made the announcement of his withdrawal from the Grand Slam Down Under on his OnlyFans account.

"I won't be able to compete at the 2024 Australian Open. Obviously heartbreaking, I've had so many amazing memories there and I just want to really get back to playing at the top of my game and doing it right. I need a little bit more time," he said.

The Australian expressed his disappointment at not being able to participate at his home Grand Slam.

"Obviously had a really tough year with injury. Had that knee surgery and came back a little too soon and set me back a little bit, then obviously had some wrist issues. So this is a very disappointing time for me," he added.

Kyrgios has made it clear that he would return only after he has recovered completely. He recently took to Instagram and posted a video highlighting his previous success against the biggest names in tennis — Djokovic, Nadal, and Federer. He expects himself to reach similar heights when he makes a return to the Tour.

"Y'all don't wanna see the healthy return," he captioned the story.

The former World No. 13 also posted a picture with his manager Daniel Horsfall, and promised a comeback of epic proportions.

"We will be back at the top," he wrote.

Nick Kyrgios' Instagram story.

Nick Kyrgios has defeated Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer in his first matches against them

Nick Kyrgios plays a shot

Interestingly, Nick Kyrgios boasts of a unique record of beating the Big 3 in his first encounters against them. He started by knocking out Nadal from the Wimbledon pre-quarterfinals in 2014. The current head-to-head record between the two stands at 6-3 in the Spaniard's favor.

At the 2015 Madrid Open, the Australian downed Federer in their first-ever meeting. The Swiss, however, didn't lose a single tie out of the next six against the Australian before retiring in September 2022.

Kyrgios defeated Djokovic in their first two battles. The duo met twice in 2017, first at the Mexican Open and then at Indian Wells. He won both duels in straight sets. Djokovic's sole victory against Kyrgios, however, came at the grandest of stages. The Serb defeated him 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3) in the final of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

