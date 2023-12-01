Nick Kyrgios’s girlfriend Costeen Hatzi celebrates 6 months anniversary of their pet dachshund

Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend Costeen Hatzi recently shared an adorable snap to mark the six-month anniversary of having her dachshund pet 'Boo'.

Hatzi, who is a Sydney-based influencer and interior designer, met Kyrgios in late 2021, and they have been inseparable ever since. She often accompanies him to his tennis tournaments around the world.

The couple adopted a dachshund, a breed of hound dogs that originated in Germany and are known for their long bodies, short legs, and lively personalities. They named their pet ‘Boo’, who quickly became a part of their family. Hatzi and Kyrgios often post photos and videos of their furry friend on their social media accounts, showing how much they adore him.

In her latest Instagram story on Thursday, November 30, Hatzi shared a picture of her pet lying on her side, looking cozy and content.

"Happy 6 months to our boo boo @kingkyrgios We miss you," Hatzi wrote.

Nick Kyrgios gears up for electrifying comeback in 2024 after year-long hiatus

Nick Kyrgios played only one tournament this year, as he was plagued by various injuries throughout 2023.

Kyrgios had a dismal first-round exit at the Stuttgart Open, where he lost 7-5, 6-3 to China's Wu Yibing. He then had to pull out of the Halle Open the next week due to another injury.

A series of physical setbacks derailed Kyrgios' 2023 season. In January, he underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, followed by a wrist ligament injury. These injuries prevented him from competing in all four Grand Slams.

Kyrgios recently expressed optimism about a strong comeback, reassuring fans of his unwavering competitive drive despite the need for recovery time. He stated that his off-court endeavors are thriving, and he is determined to replicate the success of his previous season upon his return.

"To my millions of fans out there, I guess we just have to be patient. Trust me, I still have some fire left in the tank, my body just needs time to recover and get back. Everything off-court is doing great. l am eyeing to come back and have a season like my last again," he wrote in an Instagram story.

Nick Kyrgios has fallen out of the ATP rankings due to his prolonged absence from the tour for more than four months. However, he has a protected ranking of No. 21, that will allow him to enter tournaments when he comes back.