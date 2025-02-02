"Nick Kyrgios is salty";"He is obsessed, it's kinda creepy" - Fans slam Aussie over 'disgusting' take on Jannik Sinner's new YouTube channel

Nick Kyrgios' reaction to Jannik Sinner starting a YouTube channel prompted several tennis fans to criticize the Australian. Kyrgios has repeatedly taken swipes at Sinner since it was made public last year that the Italian twice tested positive for the banned substance Clostebol.

Recently, a fan on X (formerly Twitter), questioned why it took the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) five months to controversially announce the Italian's Clostebol-positive tests.

"Jannik Sinner and his team were confident to find the source of the contamination almost immediately. It could have been from some food/drink or one of the many supplements/medicines elite athletes take. But it took over 5 months for his failed test to be finally made public?" the fan asked.

Trending

Nick Kyrgios later reacted to the fan's post, suggesting that Jannik Sinner's foray into YouTube is a reflection of the Italian's media team's attempt to maintain a clean image of the reigning World No. 1.

"He has brought out a YouTube channel - hopefully he has the behind the scenes of what happened a year ago 😂 media team is working over time mate - disgusting," the Aussie said.

Expand Tweet

Many fans went on to slam the Australian over his latest swipe at Jannik Sinner.

"He is salty cause being a social media influencer is kinda his only gig and now Jannik is better than him at that too," a fan wrote.

"He is obsessed with Jannik, it's kinda creepy," another commented.

"You talk too much. J.S. is gonna keep winning. The more the haters hate him the more he will win and the more we his fans will enjoy! Keep going @janniksin," another fan chimed in.

"Everything you have brought out has failed. Your media team is still waiting for you to win a singles slam. You’re an egg. A pure embarrassment to Australian sport," opined one fan.

There were a few fans who brought up Kyrgios pleading guilty to physically assaulting Chiara Passari, who was in a romantic relationship with the Australian from July 2020 to October 2021.

"Any chance to see the behind the scenes of you assaulting your woman in your Onlyfans channel?" asked a fan sarcastically.

"Not as disgusting as what you are accused of though eh?" questioned another.

A few days ago, Kyrgios had taken another swipe at Sinner while responding to a troll.

Nick Kyrgios threw shade at Jannik Sinner in back-and-forth with troll

Nick Kyrgios (Source: Getty)

In late January this year, a tennis fan on X trolled Nick Kyrgios by taking a dig at the Australian's winless start to the season. Kyrgios returned to action at the 2025 Brisbane International, but fell to a first-round loss to Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard at the ATP 250 event. Next, at the 2025 Australian Open, he again tasted a first-round defeat, this time at the hands of British youngster Jacob Fearnley.

"BYE has won more matches than Nick Kyrgios in 2025," the fan wrote.

Upon seeing the post, the 2022 Wimbledon Championships runner-up clapped back at the troll by once again criticizing Jannik Sinner, writing:

"Bye has failed less drug tests than sinner"

Kyrgios' next on-court outing is set to come at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. Jannik Sinner, on the other hand, is scheduled to compete at the Qatar Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback