Nick Kyrgios says his 2017 match against Roger Federer "set the tone" for all future Laver Cup editions

Nick Kyrgios recently spoke at length about one of his past encounters against Roger Federer, which he lost despite holding a match point. The Aussie called the match his favorite Laver Cup memory, and claimed that it "set the tone" for all future editions of the tournament.

With the 2021 Laver Cup mere days away, all of the participating players are being asked to name their favorite memories associated with the event. Kyrgios, who is on the Team World roster, picked his match against Roger Federer from the 2017 edition of the tournament.

Federer won 4-6, 7-6(6), [11-9] on that day to seal the title for Team Europe. And Kyrgios claimed that it was a memorable match both for him and the fans, as evidenced by the fact that many people ask him about it even today.

"That deciding match against Federer (on his favorite memories of the Laver Cup)," Kyrgios said in the video. "That was a match that to this day people talk about to me and it was a monumental match. I feel like that really set the tone for any Laver Cup that goes ahead with or without me or with or without Roger, for many years to come."

Nick Kyrgios also weighed in on how "serious" the Laver Cup is considered by the participating players.

Many fans believe the Laver Cup is just an exhibition tournament that has been given official status by the ATP simply because it is Roger Federer's brainchild. There has often been talk about how the top stars don't play to the best of their abilities at the event, and that instead they just try to enjoy the atmosphere.

But Kyrgios rubbished such notions by highlighting the way Roger Federer went about that match in 2017.

"The energy, the intensity, you know many questions were you know (asked) - do they take this event seriously. That for me was the definition of what the Laver Cup meant," Kyrgios added. "You know to someone like Roger, who has so many accolades, has nothing else to prove in this sport and he's taking a match that seriously at the Laver Cup first year around."

"It still hurts me to this day" - Nick Kyrgios on failing to convert match point against Roger Federer at Laver Cup 2017

Roger Federer after beating Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios entered his match against Roger Federer at the 2017 Laver Cup needing a win to level the scores between Team Europe and Team World. The Aussie began strongly and took the opening set, but failed to close the match in the second set despite saving three set points.

Kyrgios then built himself a 5-2 lead in the match tiebreak and even held a match point at 9-8 up. But a couple of errors from his racket handed Federer and Team Europe the inaugural Laver Cup title.

During the video, Kyrgios admitted that the wasted opportunity against Federer haunts him to this day.

"Obviously having a match point and not taking it was grueling," Kyrgios said. "It still hurts me to this day as well. You know if I won that match it would come down to the deciding doubles with me and Jack."

Laver Cup @LaverCup #TeamEurope 's @RogerFederer pays tribute to @RodLaver after helping his team claim the title created to honour the Australian tennis great. #TeamEurope's @RogerFederer pays tribute to @RodLaver after helping his team claim the title created to honour the Australian tennis great. https://t.co/FbjupbmW1g

