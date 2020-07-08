Nick Kyrgios says Dominic Thiem has low intellect, calls Novak Djokovic & Zverev 'potatoes'

Nick Kyrgios has once again slammed Dominic Thiem and Novak Djokovic for taking COVID-19 as 'a joke'.

Kyrgios also called Djokovic and Alexander Zverev 'potatoes' for their wild partying in Belgrade.

(From Right) Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem at the Adria Tour

The dust just doesn't seem to settle on Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour disaster. Whenever it feels like the tennis world is moving on, leaving behind the entire mess, some incident or another takes us back to the shocking events of the World No. 1's exhibition tournament.

Alexander Zverev seems to be distancing himself from the criticism of fans, hoping that silence and time would be more forgiving, while Novak Djokovic has only given out short, cryptic messages. But Dominic Thiem hasn't shied away from replying to media questions in detail, and that has now elicited even more backlash - specifically, from Nick Kyrgios.

Dominic Thiem wanted Nick Kyrgios to get off the backs of Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev

World No. 3 Dominic Thiem vociferously defended his off-court friend Alexander Zverev after the latter was seen partying in Monaco despite having promised to self-isolate for a fortnight. Thiem admitted that the German made a mistake, but also asked the fans - and Nick Kyrgios - to get off his back.

Regarding Zverev: "It was his mistake, but I don't understand why a lot of people want to interfere. Kyrgios did a lot of mistakes himself. It would be better for him to come clean instead of criticising others."https://t.co/5CIRCXW48H — Lukas Zahrer (@ZahrerLukas) July 7, 2020

Nick Kyrgios had been very vocal in his criticism of the Adria Tour trio on social media. But Thiem reminded Kyrgios of his own past mistakes, asking the Aussie to 'come clean instead of criticizing others'.

The World No. 3 also came out in defense of Novak Djokovic. Thiem said he "doesn't understand" the criticism directed at the Adria Tour organizer, as Djokovic "didn't commit a crime".

Also defends Djokovic: "He didn't commit a crime. We all made mistakes, but I don't understand all the criticism. I've been to Nice and also saw pictures from other cities. It's no different from Belgrade during the tournament. It's too cheap to shoot at Djokovic now." — Lukas Zahrer (@ZahrerLukas) July 7, 2020

As expected, these pointed comments from Dominic Thiem have drawn a sharp response from the Twitterati in general and Nick Kyrgios in particular.

'You don't have the intellectual level to understand' - Nick Kyrgios to Dominic Thiem

Nick Kyrgios has come out strong in slamming Dominic Thiem for his comments

Dominic Thiem's comments didn't go down well with fans on social media. Most were shocked at the baseless parallels drawn between Kyrgios' past actions - which didn't cause much harm to anyone but himself - and the recklessness on display at the Adria Tour, which put a good number of people at risk of contracting the virus.

A large number of tennis journalists, who for the most part of Nick Kyrgios' career have been his most fervent enemies, came out in defense of the mercurial Aussie too. US-based journalist Ben Rothenberg pointed out that Nick Kyrgios has nothing to "come clean" about, as insinuated by Dominic Thiem.

Not sure what Thiem thinks that Kyrgios has to "come clean" about. He's as open a book as there is on tour, for better and worse. https://t.co/1KLJwjvYsk — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) July 7, 2020

Nick Kyrgios, acting true to his image, didn't waste time in wording a thunderous reply to the three-time Slam finalist - while also throwing some shade in the direction of Novak Djokovic.

At first Kyrgios expressed surprised at Dominic Thiem's comments, saying he didn't know where the Austrian was coming from. He asked Thiem to explain how his on-court antics - which include smashing rackets, swearing and tanking away matches without effort - compare to what the Adria Tour trio have been responsible for.

Nick Kyrgios thinks Dominic Thiem, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev don't have the necessary intellectual level to take the pandemic seriously

Nick Kyrgios also questioned Dominic Thiem's intellect and slammed the World No. 3 for not having enough clarity and 'intellectual level' to understand Kyrgios' concerns.

What are you talking about @ThiemDomi ? Mistakes like smashing rackets? Swearing? Tanking a few matches here or there? Which everyone does? None of you have the intellectual level to even understand where I’m coming from. I’m trying to hold them accountable. — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) July 7, 2020

Nick Kyrgios then proceeded to brand Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev with his favorite slur - "potatoes". He said Dominic Thiem's comments imply that he - along with Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev - think of COVID-19 as 'a joke' and were never serious about the disease.

Kyrgios also called out Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev again for partying at a nightclub and making light of the virus, referring to the infamous shirtless party in Belgrade.

This just shows what a joke @ThiemDomi @AlexZverev & @DjokerNole think this is, 2 of them partying like potato’s during a global pandemic. People losing lives, loved ones and friends, and then Thiem standing up for the ‘mistake’🤦🏽‍♂️ these guys are the ‘top’ of our sport. SMH — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) July 7, 2020

The Australian finally pointed out how insensitive Thiem's defense of his partners-in-crime sounded when we are in the middle of a pandemic that has caused loss of human lives.

Nick Kyrgios' reply is being lauded by the entire tennis world. The once-misunderstood 'bad boy' of the sport has been gaining a lot of popularity among fans lately.