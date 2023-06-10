Nick Kyrgios scoffs at Serena Williams' former coach for saying women's tennis at French Open was better than men's

Australian tennis sensation Nick Kyrgios has scoffed at Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs' comments about the quality of French Open women's and men's singles matches.

Roland Garros is one match away from wrapping up its 2023 edition. The women's finals concluded on Saturday, June 10, and will be followed by the men's finals on Sunday.

The tournament has featured some of the best women's and men's singles matches this year, including the semifinal clash between Aryna Sabalenka and Karolina Muchova and the fourth-round contest between Holger Rune and Francisco Cerundolo, to name a few.

However, former doubles World No. 1 Rennae Stubbs believes that the women's final and semifinal matches were much better than the men's semifinal matches between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, and Casper Ruud and Alexander Zverev. Using that as an example she also criticized those who claimed that women's tennis was boring.

"Don’t tell me women’s tennis boring! The semis were better and now this final is fantastic! Yes the 2nd set of Alcaraz Joker was amazing but the match was blah and the Rudd Zverev match was BLAHHH . Thank goodness for the ladies!" she tweeted.

Kyrgios was quick to react to Stubbs' statement, albeit in a sarcastic tone. While the 2022 Wimbledon finalist did not express his views in words, he used a laughing emoji to express his feelings.

Stubbs refused to back down and asked the Aussie what was wrong with her statement.

"Tell me where i am wrong Nick?"

Kyrgios, however, had the same reaction to Stubbs.

Iga Swiatek continues French Open dominance, wins third title in Paris

Iga Swiatek pictured with the 2023 French Open trophy.

Iga Swiatek continued her dominance in Parisian clay, capturing her third French Open crown in the past four years. She defeated unseeded Czech Karolina Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 in a thrilling final to secure her fourth career Grand Slam title on Saturday, June 10.

Since ascending to the World No.1 ranking in April last year, Swiatek has remarkably lost just two out of 26 Grand Slam matches. The 22-year-old also became the youngest woman since Monica Seles to secure back-to-back titles at Roland-Garros, an achievement Seles accomplished from 1990 to 1992.

Swiatek also joined Monica Seles and fellow four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka as the only women in the Open Era to triumph in each of their first four Major finals.

