"Nick Kyrgios is a selfish and delusional t**t" - Tennis fans blast the Aussie for his reaction to losing top Australian honor to Ash Barty

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios has once again expressed his anger over being overlooked for the 2022 Newcombe Medal. The 27-year-old believes that he was cheated by Tennis Australia as they gave the award to Ashleigh Barty.

Barty retired in early 2022 after winning the Australian Open crown in Melbourne, adding to her 2021 Wimbledon and 2019 French Open titles. Kyrgios, who too had an excellent 2022 season, claimed that he was disrespected.

Kyrgios won the doubles crown in Australia alongside compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis and even reached the final at Wimbledon in singles. He took to his Instagram Stories to express his disappointment over losing out to Barty.

"Lol! No respect at all. I don't give a f*ck," Kyrgios wrote.

Tennis fans were not pleased by the reaction of the controversial Aussie. They gave their own reactions on Reddit and called Nick Kyrgios a 'selfish' and 'delusional t**t.'

"A decent person would be Nick posting this image congratulating Ash and saying something about how she makes Australia proud and/or wishing her the best. But of course, Nick is a selfish and delusional t**t. These man-babies need to grow up!" wrote a fan.

Another feels that the World No. 22 is a 'sore loser'.

"He’s no bad boy tough guy, he’s a whiner and a lazy sore loser," wrote another fan.

"I’ve always been one of the best players in the world" - Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios recently claimed that he believes that he has always been one of the best players on the tour. The Aussie, who was playing in Saudi Arabia, pointed out that he has put his nation on the tennis map.

"Yeah, I know, but I don’t forget the first seven years of my career. They can’t just pick and choose. Look, I’ve always been one of the best players in the world. I’ve always held up my fair share of the bargain towards Australia. I feel like this is the first year I’ve earned respect when it should have been given when I first came on tour," Nick Kyrgios said.

“I’ve represented them, put them on the map, and having produced one of the most successful male years in the last decade for Australia, and am only just getting embraced (now), I don’t think that’s my fault," he added.

