Nick Kyrgios showers love on girlfriend Costeen Hatzi, reminds fans once more that they're the 'best team'

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios rounded off his best year on the tour with a group stage elimination in the 2022 ATP Finals in doubles alongside his partner and fellow Aussie Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Kyrgios ended the year with a 37-10 win/loss record in singles, which included a maiden Grand Slam final run at Wimbledon and a title in Washington DC. He also claimed his first Grand Slam in doubles at the 2022 Australian Open alongside Kokkinakis.

Nick Kyrgios recently took to his Instagram Stories to thank her girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi, for her support and labeled each other as the best team around.

"Just a reminder that we are the best team," wrote Kyrgios.

Nick Kyrgios with his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi

In an interview earlier this year, Kyrgios had praised his girlfriend for her continuous support and claimed that he was lucky to have her.

"Honestly I'm so lucky. She has managed to navigate through a lot of BS and continues to love me for me. But I have her back and only want to provide and share my time remaining with her," he expressed.

"I think we bring our singles strengths onto the doubles court" - Nick Kyrgios on his pairing with Kokkinakis

Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios of Australia confer while playing Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic at the 2022 ATP Finals

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have won two titles this year in Melbourne and Atlanta heading into the 2022 ATP Finals.

Although the pair were unable to reach the knockout stages of the year-end championship, they managed to get a win to their name. Kyrgios revealed that he and Kokkinakis do not often practice with each other and bring their singles prowess to the doubles court.

“We definitely don’t practice doubles at all. We don’t do any doubles drills or anything like that. Maybe it can be an advantage, maybe a disadvantage at times because we only do our own thing," Kyrgios stated.

“I think we bring our singles strengths onto the doubles court. If we try and be doubles players instead of playing our (natural) game, it’s not going to come out too good for us. We’ll just play aggressively, serve big, and see what happens. I think we are going to continue to play singles on the doubles court and we balance out each other well. When the other one is down, we lift each other up. We both are captains at times whenever we need it,” the Australian added.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes