Nick Kyrgios reveals his Spotify Wrapped playlist, Drake and Roddy Ricch rank highest for rap-loving Australian

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios has revealed his taste in music with his Spotify Wrapped playlist.

With 2022 coming to an end, Spotify has surfaced with their annual compilation of what every individual has heard over the entire year. Fans have been going head over heels with the trend as many users have resorted to sharing their playlists on social media.

Kyrgios, who shared a list of his favorite artists and songs on Thursday, seems to be a hard-core fan of rap music as his top artist is American rapper Roddy Ricch. The Australian also has Drake, Gunna, Chris Brown and Lil Baby on the list.

"Too easy" by Gunna is the song that Kyrgios has listened to the most this year. "Knife talk" by Drake, Travis Scott's "Can't Say," Lil Baby's "In a Minute" and Gunna's "P Power" are some of the other songs that the 27-year-old likes the most.

In all, he has spent about 23,867 minutes on the audio streaming application the whole year.

Nick Kyrgios' Instagram story on Thursday

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist was last seen in action at the 2022 ATP Finals where he was paired with compatriot Thanasi Kokkiankis for the doubles. With just one win and two losses in the group stage, the pair failed to advance to the semifinals of the year-ending championship.

He secured the No. 22 spot in the year-ending ATP singles rankings, finishing the year as the top-ranked Australian.

"Can't wait to meet my team" - Nick Kyrgios excited about World Tennis League

Nick Kyrgios at the 2022 US Open

While Nick Kyrgios wrapped up his 2022 ATP season in November, he will soon be in action again at the World Tennis League (WTL), which is set to commence on December 19.

At the exhibition tournament in Dubai, the Australian will be part of Team Eagles, which will also feature the likes of Caroline Garcia, Bianca Adreescu, Rohan Bopanna, and Andreas Seppi.

Kyrgios took to social media on Friday to share his excitement for the event.

"I thrive and have so much fun in a team environment. Can't wait to meet my team and see if we can accomplish during the week," he stated.

The Citi Open champion encouraged exhibition tournaments like WTL as he believes they provide a stage for fans to interact with the players.

"An event like this for the fans is so important. We have fan interactions, the ability to see female and male athletes come together and achieve something, is really really cool," he added.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes