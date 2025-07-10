Nick Kyrgios stunned by Novak Djokovic’s impressive tweener in Wimbledon QF, fires back at troll after criticism over his message

Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic have become friends of late. After sharing the court in doubles earlier this year, the duo has stayed in touch with the 24-time Grand Slam champion, also appearing on Kyrgios' podcast.

The Australian seems to be cheering Djokovic from afar. The Serbian tennis star cruised to the semifinal of Wimbledon after beating Italy's Flavio Cobolli in four sets 6-7, 6-2, 7-5, 6-4, to set up a semifinal date with another Italian and World No. 1 Jannik Sinner.

After the win, Novak Djokovic shared photos from the game, while hailing Cobolli for being a good sport.

"Huge respect to @flavio_cobbo - great player, great future 💪 As for me? Not done yet. Semifinals, idemooo… 😎" he wrote in the caption.

Among the photos the Serbian shared, Kyrgios couldn't get his eyes off seeing Djokovic hitting a between-the-legs shot or popularly known as "Tweener" during the second set of the game. The Australian wrote in the comments section:

“HUH?!?!? You played a TWEENER?? 😲😲😲🔥🔥🔥 WHO IS THIS GUY”

The comment quickly caught fire, racking up nearly 2,000 likes in just a few hours. The comment section quickly turned fiery. A user mocked Kyrgios, writing:

“big trying to stay relevant guy.”

It prompted a sharp reply from the Aussie:

“Entrepreneur with 1000 followers. Must be going swell.”

Nick Kyrgios thinks Novak Djokovic's campaign is not getting enough attention

Novak Djokovic last won a Grand Slam at the 2023 US Open. Ever since, he has either been a victim of injuries or premature exits in the Grand Slam with the exception of last year's Wimbledon, where he was defeated in the championship game. At the same time, the sudden rise of young stars like Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and Ben Shelton has taken away most of the limelight from him.

During Wimbledon quarter-final coverage on talkSPORT, Nick Kyrgios praised Novak Djokovic’s current performance and mindset, while saying his performance has flown under the radar.

“I was speaking about this to my team, I feel like he’s actually flown a little bit under the radar because of (Jannik) Sinner and the technology and everything that’s going on in the tournament," the Australian said.

"I feel like Djokovic is kind of playing some of the best tennis I’ve seen him play in the last couple of years here. He looks like his body is feeling really good, he looks injury-free, and I think he does believe that he can win it. I think that him flying under the radar and people kind of forgetting about him and everyone talking about (Carlos) Alcaraz and Sinner I do feel like Novak kind of feels like he can win it. Yeah, I think he can.”

It remains to be seen if Novak Djokovic can overcome the next few opponents and win his eighth Wimbledon Championship.

