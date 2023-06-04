The 2023 French Open has been full of dominant performances. On Day 7 of the clay-court Major on Saturday (June 3), fans got to witness top-notch performances from the likes of Iga Swiatek and Holger Rune.

However, Nick Kyrgios didn't hold back from taking a dig at the rest of the participants.

Top seed Iga Swiatek squared off against China's Wang Xinyu in her third-round fixture, and the match concluded in only 51 minutes. With a double bagel (6-0, 6-0), the World No. 1 showcased her prowess in the sport.

The Pole is in menacing form and will face Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko in the fourth round, who defeated Bianca Andreescu in her third-round fixture.

On the other hand, Holger Rune also stormed into the fourth round following a straight-sets win over Argentina's Genaro Alberto Olivieri. Rune won with a dominant scoreline of 6-4, 6-1, 6-3, not giving his opponent an opportunity to regain his footing throughout the match.

Consequently, the match also ended before crossing the two-hour mark, an hour and 58 minutes to be precise, at the Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Highlighting the cost of Roland Garros tickets, a Twitter user lamented the lack of competition at the tournament.

"Not great to play 150 to 300 euros for... this," the user wrote.

Reacting to the post, Kyrgios found the ideal opportunity to take a sarcastic dig at the participants.

"Tennis is in a good place" Nick Kyrgios replied on the tweet.

Nick Kyrgios hints at making his long-awaited comeback in the upcoming grass season

Nick Kyrgios has hinted at a potential return to the tennis court. The 28-year-old has been out of action since last November. He was initially going to participate at the Australian Open, but had to withdraw after undergoing surgery for a knee injury.

Kyrgios was expected to make his much-awaited comeback in the clay season, but the news of his withdrawal from the French Open came as another wave of sadness for his fans.

Nick Kyrgios' Instagram story

The Australian sensation's latest social media post hinted that he is now looking to make his comeback in the grass-court season in June.

The tennis world made the well-calculated guess after Kyrgios revealed that he, along with his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi, will be "flying around the world traveling" for the next few months.

Hatzi shared a video of their empty apartment on her Instagram stories with the caption:

“I’m not ready to leave our home for 4-5 months.”

In reply, Kyrgios wrote:

"It’s okay b, we have each other. Also flying around the world traveling isn’t a bad problem hahaha."

Meanwhile, Kyrgios will join Team World at the 2023 Laver Cup in Vancouver, Canada. This will be the Australian's fifth appearance for Team World.

