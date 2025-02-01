Nick Kyrgios takes sly dig at Jannik Sinner’s YouTube debut, asks for ‘behind the scenes’ footage of doping case

Nick Kyrgios continued his scathing attacks on Jannik Sinner following the Italian’s YouTube debut. The Aussie, who has been outspoken about Sinner’s doping case, recently mocked him by asking for behind-the-scenes footage of the ordeal.

On Friday, January 31, Sinner uploaded the first video on his new YouTube channel. It is an over-eight-minute vlog about his title defense at the 2025 Australian Open.

News about his YouTube debut was posted on X (formerly Twitter). Kyrgios, who has constantly spoken out against how the Italian's doping case has been handled, commented:

"Can he give us a behind the scenes of what happened a year ago? 🙏🏽 asking for a friend"

In a separate post, an X account that has consistently questioned the World No. 1's doping case, pointed out the timeline discrepancies once again. They noted that Sinner and his team were initially confident in identifying the source of contamination but questioned why it took over five months for his failed test to be publicly disclosed.

In the comments, Kyrgios mocked Sinner, referring to the launch of the Italian's YouTube channel, taking another swipe at his doping case.

"He has brought out a YouTube channel - hopefully he has the behind the scenes of what happened a year ago 😂 media team is working over time mate - disgusting," the 29-year-old Aussie wrote.

Nick Kyrgios responds to troll mocking his win-less record with a swipe at Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Nick Kyrgios made his return to the ATP Tour in 2025 after a lengthy injury layoff. He competed in two events—the Brisbane International and the Australian Open— but was defeated in singles in the first round of both.

An X account took advantage of a brief glitch in the official draw page of the ATP event in Montpellier to mock the Aussie's winless record. Third seed Flavio Cobolli received a bye in the first round in Montpellier but instead of his name in the second round of the draw, 'BYE' was written due to the glitch.

Sharing an image of the glitch, an X account wrote:

"BYE has won more matches than Nick Kyrgios in 2025"

Nick Kyrgios responded to the troll by citing Jannik Sinner's failed drug tests.

"Bye has failed less drug tests than sinner," Kyrgios wrote.

In August 2024, Sinner's failed drug tests from March were made public. The ITIA gave a no-fault verdict to the Italian, but Kyrgios has since criticized how the case was handled. Meanwhile, WADA has appealed the ITIA's ruling and the case will be heard by CAS in April.

