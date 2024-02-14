On the rosy occasion of Valentine's Day on February 14, several tennis stars like Nick Kyrgios, Casper Ruud, Daria Kasatkina and Madison Keys, among some other big names, shared special messages on their social media handles for their respective better halves.

Kyrgios, who is currently on the sidelines due to a wrist injury, took to Instagram to share with his fans a cute picture of him with his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi.

"Happy V Day," Kyrgios wrote on his Instagram stories.

World No. 9 Taylor Fritz also took to his Instagram handle to post a glammed-up picture of himself and his social media influencer girlfriend Morgan Riddle.

"Happy Valentine’s Day ❤️😘 @moorrgs," Fritz wrote on Instagram.

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger, meanwhile, wished his wife and former World No. 1 Ana Ivanovic on X (formerly Twitter).

"My forever valentine @anaivanovic," Schweinsteiger wrote on X.

World No. 12 Casper Ruud soon followed suit, posting a few snaps with his girlfriend Maria Galligani.

Daria Kasatkina and Natalia Zabiiako, who make up one of tennis' biggest "It" couples, were not far behind in terms of flaunting their love, as the latter posted a selfie of them on X (formerly Twitter).

"Happy Valentine's Day @DKasatkina #velentinesday #loveislove," Zabiiako wrote on X.

Madison Keys, meanwhile, is one of the few WTA players who is currently dating an ATP pro. The former US Open finalist posted a candid picture of herself with Bjorn Fratangelo on Instagram.

12-time Major winner Billie Jean King led the charge amongst past greats, taking to her X account to claim that the journey with her wife of forty years, Ilana Kloss, meant a lot to her.

"My partner in life and in love. The journey means so much more because we're walking it together. #HappyValentinesDay, Ilana," she wrote.

Former World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty's husband Garry Kissick, on his part, came up with a hilarious Instagram story to wish the Aussie on Valentine's Day.

"Cutting some diamonds for @ashleighbarty. Happy Valentine's Day!" he wrote on Instagram.

World No. 43 Matteo Arnaldi didn't shy away from professing his love for Australia's Mia Savio. The Italian's colleague Sebastian Korda also proclaimed his girlfriend and Pavel Nedved's daughter Ivana to be his "valentine".

On the women's side, Caroline Garcia and Marta Kostyuk shared adorable snaps with their significant others.

Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzi have been together for more than two years

Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzi have been dating since December 2021. Hatzi, who currently works as a social media influencer, evidently contributed to the Aussie's improvement in results in 2022 before he had bouts with several injuries last year.

The couple is, in fact, so close that they recently adopted a dachshund puppy. The 23-year-old also allows the former World No. 13's fans to keep a tab on their relationship, regularly posting Instagram stories where she and her beau are up to a new adventure.

Earlier this month, Hatzi shared a few glimpses from their date night where they took some fun pottery classes. The 28-year-old, meanwhile, has said in the past that he intends to marry his girlfriend and start a family with her one day.

"I want a beautiful relationship with this one (Costeen Hatzi). A big family," Nick Kyrgios said in an Instagram Q&A session. "A successful tennis career that is able to look after my family, and give my kids opportunity and freedom. Lastly, to inspire millions of kids to believe."