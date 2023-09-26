Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently met Roger Federer at the 2023 Laver Cup in Vancouver, Canada.

On Sunday, September 24, Taylor Fritz played his part in guiding Team World to their second consecutive Laver Cup title by beating Team Europe's Andrey Rublev 6-2, 7-6(3) on the second day of the competition. The American was accompanied by his girlfriend Morgan Riddle, a social media influencer, at the event.

The 26-year-old took to social media the following day to post the highlights of her outing in Vancouver. In the pictures, she can be seen posing with the 20-time Major winner Roger Federer in one of the photos, sporting an oversized blue sweatshirt with a white skirt.

Riddle was admittedly satisfied with her experience at the team event, as she wrote in the caption:

"Understood the assignment."

Morgan Riddle's followers were subsequently enamored by her photo with the Swiss in particular. One fan even insinuated Federer displaying "fan behavior".

"Roger demonstrating fan behavior I see," they wrote.

Another fan named Hannah expressed delight at Taylor Fritz's girlfriend making the most out of her Laver Cup visit.

"She keeps winning," she wrote, followed by two clapping emojis.

Who is Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle?

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle accompanies him at Wimbledon

Morgan Riddle first gained popularity among tennis fans when she featured alongside her boyfriend in Netflix's docuseries "Break Point". The 26-year-old has nearly 200,000 followers on Instagram and nearly 400,000 on Tiktok.

The American graduated from Wagner College in New York City in 2019 with a bachelor's degree in English language and literature. She then took on the role of a media director at a leading apparel brand before eventually becoming a social media personality a few years later.

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle met on a dating app called Raya during the COVID-19 lockdown in June 2020. They would soon become increasingly fond of each other, and when the ATP tour eventually resumed in August, Riddle started tagging along with the 6'5" American across the globe.

Riddle frequently posts vlogs on her YouTube channel to document her experience at professional tennis tournaments. The 26-year-old has slowly established her brand as "The Tennis Girlfriend" with her endorsements and social media activity.

