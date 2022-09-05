"Nick Kyrgios was a tennis cheat code in 3rd & 4th sets" - Tennis fans celebrate the Australian's win over Daniil Medvedev in 2022 US Open R4

In his ninth attempt at Flushing Meadows, Nick Kyrgios reached the quarterfinals at the US Open for the first time. He ended No. 1 seed Daniil Medvedev's title defense on Sunday night, defeating him 7-6(11), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 in two hours and 53 minutes at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The 23rd seed, who has faced Medvedev five times on the tour, improved his head-to-head record against him to 4-1. This also means that the 2021 US Open winner will lose his No. 1 ranking to either Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, or Casper Ruud after the tournament.

Kyrgios broke Medvedev five times while saving just as many break points himself. The Aussie finished with 53 winners and 21 aces, which was quite similar to the Russian's 49 winners and 22 aces. Fans from around the world came together to praise Kyrgios for the high level of tennis that he produced, with many tipping him to go all the way and win his maiden Grand Slam title.

"No way Nadal is beating this level..He bullied Medvedev's serve here. Imagine what he will do to Nadal's. I think Alcaraz should beat Nadal(if Nadal makes SF). Alcaraz can atleast make it competitive. Don't want to see Kyrgios bully Nadal in a slam Final. Missing Djokovic now," a fan tweeted.

"No way Nadal is beating this level..He bullied Medvedev's serve here. Imagine what he will do to Nadal's. I think Alcaraz should beat Nadal(if Nadal makes SF). Alcaraz can atleast make it competitive. Don't want to see Kyrgios bully Nadal in a slam Final. Missing Djokovic now," a fan tweeted.

"Kyrgios was not human in the 3rd & 4th sets. Dude was a tennis cheat code. What did I just see? My eyes are in tennis shock. My boy Nick went into AI mode. Just take the nets down. No human is capable of beating that version of Nick," another user wrote.

"Kyrgios was not human in the 3rd & 4th sets. Dude was a tennis cheat code. What did I just see? My eyes are in tennis shock. My boy Nick went into AI mode. Just take the nets down. No human is capable of beating that version of Nick," another user wrote.

Here are a few more reactions:

"As much as I hate this guy. What a win, really proving himself recently, if he sorts out his attitude he can be the best player in the world"

"I don't care about the throwing of rackets, the ball hitting, the talk to himself between service, what matters in the end is the passion backed up by extraordinary skill. #Kyrgios has evolved into a strong competitor and contender for any title. Well done!"

"Kyrgios treated the men's best player like he was ordinary. I know Djokovic is somewhere out there chewing some gluten-free bread with rage."

"I don't recall ever seeing Medvedev looking so underpowered against (or overpowered by) an opponent.



Or maybe I've never seen Kyrgios play with this much consistently urgent, all-out aggression."

"When @NickKyrgios puts the 3 categories together head , heart & talent not much you can do but enjoy & applaud , unless you are on the other side of the net - what a very impressive performance"

"This man if he choses can become the No 1 player in the world. I think he is as talented as the 3 Legends. Ofcourse his only drawback is his temperament. If only he could get it under control!"

"Like he said though it's because he's out partying before matches usually. Think his girlfriend has changed him"

"This guy is always fun to watch from the unprofessional outbursts to one of the best first serves I've ever seen. It's good to see him winning AND . most importantly.. having fun"

"I'm not of fan of his personality/him as a human being, but admittedly his game in the past three months has been insane. He's def a contender for the title"

"I didn't over-celebrate, it's only the fourth round" - Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios after his fourth-round match

Nick Kyrgios is enjoying arguably his best season since turning pro in 2013. At the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, he reached his first Major final, where he lost to Novak Djokovic in four sets. The 25th-ranked player kicked off his US Open swing by winning the Citi Open earlier in August.

However, he realizes that the job is only half-finished and that there are three more matches left for him to get to the crown. The 27-year-old will face Russia's Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals. After his win over Daniil Medvedev, Kyrgios stated that he didn't celebrate too much because it was only a round-four win.

"I didn't over-celebrate, it's only the fourth round," Nick Kyrgios said. "I got quarterfinals. It was an amazing experience obviously, taking down the No. 1 player in the world on Arthur Ashe Stadium. But I don't really like to celebrate too much after that because I know that if I played him nine more times, he's probably getting on top of me the majority of the time."

