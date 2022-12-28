Nick Kyrgios thanks Rafael Nadal for having his back after Spaniard lavishes praise on his talent

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios recently thanked tennis icon Rafael Nadal after the latter heaped praise on the former's potential to win every tournament in the future.

Speaking at a pre-tournament press conference ahead of the United Cup in Australia, the Spaniard showered praise on the Australian. The 22-time Grand Slam winner said that the "bad boy" of tennis has all the ammunition to win every tournament, excluding the French Open.

"I know he doesn't like a lot to play Roland Garros. That's the only tournament that looks like he doesn't like to play that much. The rest of the tournaments, he played final in Wimbledon, and in New York he was close to the finals I think, with a very positive chance," said Nadal.

"He can win in any tournament that he's playing. He has all the talent, the weapons to win against any player. Of course he can," added the Spaniard.

Kyrgios then turned to his Instagram to share a social media post that highlighted the 36-year-old's comments on the Australian. The World No. 22 appreciated Nadal for his words and wrote:

"Real know real," Nick Kyrgios captioned his Instagram story.

Nick Kyrgios' Instagram story

How many times Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios have faced each other

Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios at the 2020 Australian Open - Day 8

The Spanish Wizard and the Australian Professional have faced off against each other nine times on the ATP Tour.

The duo competed against each other for the first time in 2014 at the Wimbledon Championships in the Round of 16. A young Kyrgios got the better of the Mallorca-born on that occasion. The 27-year-old beat the southpaw 7-6(5), 5-7, 7-6(5), 6-3.

The Spaniard won the next two meetings in 2016, and 2017. At the Italian Open, the legend beat Kyrgios 6-7(3), 6-2, 6-4, in the Round of 16. The following year, facing the Australian again on clay, the veteran whizzed past Kyrgios by winning, 6-3, 6-1.

Their next Grand Slam meeting happened in 2019, at Wimbledon. The former World No. 1 beat Kyrgios, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(5), 7-6(3) in the second round of the Major. Kyrgios' last win against the World No. 2 was in 2019 in Acapulco, Mexico, where the former had the last laugh by winning the tie, 3-6, 7-6(2), 7-6(6).

The duo were supposed to meet for the 10th time in the 2022 Wimbledon semifinals. However, Nadal was forced to withdraw from the tournament following an injury he suffered during his quarterfinal win over Taylor Fritz.

