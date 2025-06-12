Nick Kyrgios turns down alluring dating offer months after breakup, shows off wealth to shut down critics & more

Nick Kyrgios posted an impromptu Q&A session on Instagram, where he answered a wide array of interesting questions. The Aussie talked about his current career trajectory, the spoils of the sport, and potentially going on a date following his break-up with long-time girlfriend Costeen Hatzi, among other topics.

Ad

Kyrgios is recovering from a knee injury setback that he suffered before the French Open. As a result of his physical niggles, the 30-year-old will be sitting out of this year's Wimbledon - a tournament where he finished runner-up in his last appearance in 2022.

On Wednesday, June 11, Nick Kyrgios set some time aside from his recovery process to engage with his fans via a Q&A session on his Instagram stories. The former World No. 13 received some spicy questions, to say the least, including a proposal from a female fan to go on a date. He replied in his trademark cheeky fashion, claiming that whoever took him out on a date would have to pay the bill.

Ad

Trending

"Nah 😂😂 I ain't spending bread on you 😂 ladies can pay for my dinner 😂😂😂🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️," Nick Kyrgios wrote in one of his Instagram story replies.

For those unaware, Kyrgios and Hatzi broke up earlier in 2025 after previously dating for nearly four years. While rumors were initially put on the back burner by the Aussie, the social media influencer confirmed the break-up while speaking to local media.

Ad

The 2022 Wimbledon runner-up, meanwhile, was posed with contentious questions during his Q&A session, where several fans took jibes at him for how he has considerably slowed down over the last few years. In response, he showed off his Bahamas home while insisting that he had no problem spending his time online.

"I think ill continue to do what I want! This is my house in Bahamas and being on Instagram here is amazing 😂" Kyrgios wrote in response to one of his critics.

Ad

"Incredible," he wrote in response to another who asked him about his experience of being a failure.

Via Nick Kyrgios Instagram stories/@k1ngkyrg1os

During the Q&A session, Kyrgios also revealed that he had shaved his head bald.

Ad

Nick Kyrgios shares motivational message about dealing with pressure during Q&A session

Nick Kyrgios was asked by one of his fans on his Instagram stories to share some tidbits on "fighting pressure," to which he responded with a quote from Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard. In the subsequent story, he shared a picture of himself with a new haircut while discussing his experience of starting his 30s.

Ad

"30 is unreal - not even in my prime yet. And shaved head is UNREAL," Kyrgios wrote in one of his Instagram stories.

Via Nick Kyrgios Instagram stories

Currently ranked 636th in the world, Kyrgios has lost four of his five singles matches this year, with his lone victory in the first round of the Miami Open in March.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More