Nick Kyrgios' ex-girlfriend Costeen Hatzi confirms breakup rumors despite Aussie's recent denial

Nick Kyrgios' ex-girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi, has confirmed their breakup despite the Aussie tennis player denying the rumors not long ago. Hatzi, who has been with Kyrgios since 2021, said that it was important to prioritize herself and her happiness.

Hatzi was one of the famous WAGs on the tennis tour and regularly appeared with Kyrgios over the past few years. She had even talked about tying the knot with the Aussie player in the future.

However, considering recent developments, there were rumors that the couple had broken up. Earlier, they had each other's initials on their Instagram bios, but it was removed while Hatzi was also clearing Kyrgios' trace from her Instagram account.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Hatzi confirmed the breakup and said that she was holding up fine.

"It’s been great," Hatzi said, via 7News. "I’m still going on with work and I have a few different brands that I’m working with at the moment."

Further, Hatzi talked about prioritizing herself.

"I’m grateful to have this life and hopefully keep on going ... I think it’s always important to put yourself first and do what makes you happy," she added.

Just days earlier, Kyrgios had reacted to the rumor of his breakup on X by writing:

"Fake news"

Also, not too long after the rumors started swirling, he had shut them down by commenting a heart-eyes emoji on Hatzi's post on Instagram. However, their long-term relationship seemed to have officially reached its end after Hatzi's admission.

When Costeen Hatzi opened up about tying the knot with Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios and his ex-girlfriend Costeen Hatzi - Source: Getty

Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzi met in 2021. Sydney-based Hatzi was a receptionist at a car dealership while also running a small homeware business. Kyrgios initially messaged her for professional reasons but later asked her out on a date, and their relationship began.

In 2023, in an interview with Stellar Magazine, Hatzi admitted that there were conversations about their wedding.

"It will come one day. We’ve definitely had conversations," she said. "We love each other, and there’s no rush. It’ll happen when it happens. Nick tells me every day that he wants a baby."

However, due to undisclosed personal reasons, the pair has now broken up. In tennis terms, Kyrgios had finally made his comeback to the pro tour in 2025 and even earned his first win in singles in over two years. He will look ahead to the upcoming clay season.

