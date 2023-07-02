Nick Kyrgios vs David Goffin: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Wimbledon 2023, 1st round

Nick Kyrgios and David Goffin are to set to battle it out in the first round of the 2023 Wimbledon on Monday.

Both players had a good run at the All England Club last year. While Goffin made it to the quarterfinals before losing to home favorite Cameron Norrie, Kyrgios went down to Novak Djokovic in the final.

However, the duo are far from their best this year. Goffin's string of poor results has seen his ranking drop outside of the top 100. With a 7-12 record for the season, the Belgian has struggled a fair bit.

Injuries kept Kyrgios out of action since the start of the year. He returned to the tour last month to compete at the Boss Open. The 28-year old lost to Yibing Wu in the first round and later pulled out of his next event, the Halle Open, due to an injury.

Kyrgios owns a wininng record against Goffin, leading 3-1 in the head-to-head. The former won their first three matches, all on hardcourts, with the latter scoring his only win after that, which came on clay.

The two are now set to renew their rivalry after six long years. With both players in distress for varying reasons, this contest could go either way. The duo have performed quite well at Wimbledon in the past and the tournament could be the turning point of their seasons yet again.

Here's all the information regarding their upcoming match:

Nick Kyrgios vs David Goffin match schedule

The first-round showdown between Nick Kyrgios and David Goffin will take place on Monday. The two are scheduled to contest the second match of the day on Court 1.

Date: July 3, 2023.

Match timing: Approx 2:30 pm local time, 1:30 pm GMT, 9:30 am ET, 7 pm IST and 11:30 pm AEDT.

Nick Kyrgios vs David Goffin streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch the match live on the respective channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on Tennis Channel and ESPN.

UK: UK fans can follow the action on Eurosport and BBC.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN & RDS.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network.

India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Star Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

