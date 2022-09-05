"Nick today played kind of their (Rafa & Novak) level, in my opinion" - Daniil Medvedev on Nick Kyrgios after US Open 4R loss

Daniil Medvedev lauded Nick Kyrgios for his level of play - which he termed Rafael Nadal- and Novak Djokovic-like - after losing to the Australian in the US Open fourth round on Sunday.

In a high-quality fourth-round clash on Arthur Ashe, both Medvedev and Kyrgios didn't disappoint, although the match didn't go the distance. It was the defending champion who could have drawn first blood but squandered three set points in the tie-break to drop the opener.

Medvedev provided a strong response to level proceedings, but his level dropped as Kyrgios' increased. The Australian conceded only five games in the last two sets to continue his golden run on the North American hardcourts - winning 14 of his 16 matches.

In his press conference, Medvedev said that Kyrgios displayed a Nadal- and Djokovic-type level.

"It was a high-level match," said the Russian. "(Kyrgios) played (like) Novak, Rafa. They all play amazing. Nick today played kind of their level, in my opinion."

Medvedev said that Kyrgios' "amazing" serve and strong baseline game make him a dangerous opponent to play against.

"He has a little bit different game because he's not like a grinder in a way. At the same time he can rally. He's tough to play. He has an amazing serve. But from baseline it's not like when the point starts, you know that you have the advantage. He plays good. He has every shot," he said.

The 26-year-old added that Kyrgios will be a serious title contender if he sustains his level of play.

"It was a really high-level match, I mean, from him. If he plays like this till end of the tournament, he has all the chances to win it. But he's going to get tough opponents, so it's not sure," Medvedev said.

Kyrgios will next face Karen Khachanov on Tuesday for a place in the last four.

"I want to go all the way" - Nick Kyrgios after beating Daniil Medvedev

Nick Kyrgios beat Daniil Medvedev at the US Open.

After his stunning performance to see off Daniil Medvedev, Nick Kyrgios made clear his wish to go all the way this fortnight.

Although both players sent down a near equal number of aces - Daniil Medvedev (22) and Nick Kyrgios (21) - it was the Australian who looked to dictate proceedings. Despite Medvedev's best efforts to keep Kyrgios away from the net, the Australian won over 60% of his net points (29/47) to put Medvedev on his toes. Kyrgios also fired 53 winners on the night.

Kyrgios was especially pleased with his level of play in the third and fourth sets.

"I just thought I played the right way. I returned unbelievable today. Just thought the third and fourth sets were just so free. I was just having a lot of fun, embracing every moment out on Ashe today. Really proud of that," he said.

Following his third win against a reigning World No. 1 and fourth in five meetings with Daniil Medvedev, Kyrgios was happy to finally showcase his full repertoire of skills in front of a packed New York crowd.

"What a place to do it," Kyrgios said. "Packed house in New York! I'm just glad that I am finally able to show New York my talent. I haven't played great tennis (in the past) to be honest ... it's taken me 27 years."

The Australian said that he would now like to win his first Major title in New York.

"I want to go all the way. Hopefully it is possible," he said.

Kyrgios fell to Novak Djokovic in his first Major final at Wimbledon two months ago. He could face Rafael Nadal in the title match in New York.

