Nicolas Jarry kisses wife in jubilation after ending Carlos Alcaraz's title defense at Argentina Open

Nicolas Jarry celebrated his win over Carlos Alcaraz, in the Argentina Open semifinals, with his wife Laura Urruti, who cheered him on from the stands at Court Guillermo Vilas.

Jarry toiled hard for nearly two hours to end Alcaraz's title defense at the ATP 250 event in Buenos Aires on Saturday, February 17. He fired a total of seven aces and broke the Spaniard's serve twice to win the intense battle 7-6(2), 6-3 and qualify for the final.

This was the Chilean's first win over Alcaraz. He trailed 2-0 against the Spaniard in their head-to-head tally before he stepped on the court on Saturday. After the match, he expressed his delight at succeeding against the World No. 2 in the third attempt, saying:

"Third time lucky. Carlos is one of the best players so it means a lot, especially after the battles I've had a couple of days ago. It's been very tough physically, so I'm very happy to be able to come back."

Jarry had an adorable moment with his wife Laura Urruti as he kissed her in jubilation after the win.

Jarry tied the knot with Urruti on December 23, 2020. The duo are parents to two kids, Juan, born in April 2022, and Santiago, born in August 2023.

Carlos Alcaraz: "People think that I have to win every match, but Nicolas Jarry has a level that can beat anyone"

Carlos Alcaraz

After losing to Nicolas Jarry in the semifinals of the Argentina Open 2024, Carlos Alcaraz opined that even though he was the favorite, the Chilean was equally capable.

"I felt good physically and it's important, and I think that with work I will get better... but having opportunities is difficult. It is true that expectations are generated in me in the tournaments where I go.. maybe people think that I have to win every match, but Jarry has a level that can beat anyone," he said. (via ATP)

He further decried the lack of effort from himself, saying:

"It's a shame to see that I haven't improved some things in my concentration since 2023. There's no other way, it's something pending, and my level of play is based on the level of attitude and energy I'm in," Carlos Alcaraz added.

The Spaniard has been without a title since his Wimbledon victory in July 2023, marking his ninth consecutive exit from a tournament without a trophy.