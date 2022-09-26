"No champion has ever been beloved by his peers like Roger Federer" - Chris Evert lavishes praise on the Swiss legend

Roger Federer received a fitting farewell on Friday and the 18-time Grand Slam Chris Evert believes no champion has ever been beloved by his peers like him. The Swiss maestro had an emotional farewell, which left the entire tennis fraternity as well as Team Europe teary-eyed on Friday in the recently concluded Laver Cup.

The likes of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Matteo Berrettini, Andy Murray, Casper Ruud, Cameron Norrie, and Stefanos Tsitsipas were beside Federer in his swansong and the 41-year-old could not hold back tears during the presentation ceremony.

The photo of Federer holding hands with Rafael Nadal went viral on social media, which drew a lot of positive reactions regarding their potent bond.

"No champion has ever been beloved by his peers like @rogerfederer," Evert tweeted.

Roger Federer has had a glorious career and wrote his name in the annals of the game and a lot of it would have been possible had he not received the support of his loved ones - friends and family, especially his wife, Mirka.

While quoting former World No. 1 Kim Clijsters' tweet, which had an image of an emotional Roger Federer with his wife, Chris Evert said Mirka was "the ROCK" for the Swiss great.

"An important part of my life is leaving too"- Rafael Nadal on Roger Federer's retirement

Roger Federer with Rafael Nadal for Team Europe. Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images for Laver Cup

Roger Federer played some of the biggest and most important matches of his career against Rafael Nadal. The duo not only shared a great rivalry with each other but went on to become great friends off the court.

Nadal took part in the Laver Cup primarily to play a doubles match with Federer for his last match as a pro tennis player. The Spaniard then flew back to Mallorca for personal reasons.

In a post-match sit-down interview alongside the Swiss former World No. 1, Nadal went on to admit that an important part of him also leaves the tour with Federer's retirement.

"For me, has been a huge honour to be a part of this amazing moment of the history of our sport, and at the same time a lot of years sharing a lot of things," the Spaniard said of Federer.

"When Roger leaves the tour, yeah, an important part of my life is leaving too because all the moments he has been next or in front me in important moments of my life. So has been emotional (to) see the family, see all the people. Yeah, difficult to describe. But, yeah, amazing moment," said Rafael Nadal.

